UofSC to begin issuing student refunds

Under the guidance issued by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) today, the University of South Carolina will begin issuing prorated refunds to students for meal plans, parking permits and on-campus residential housing.

The prorated refunds will include meal plan, parking and housing fees for services not received on or after March 16, the first day the campus was closed following Spring Break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On campus Greek housing and meal plans will be addressed by individual Greek organizations.

Tuition, academic fees and student support fees are not refundable, per CHE guidance due to continuity of academic programs.

The university will begin processing refunds immediately, so most students can expect to have their accounts credited on or before April 22.

Details on parking refunds for faculty and staff will be available soon.

Please visit the university’s coronavirus website for up-to-date news and information for students, families, faculty and staff.