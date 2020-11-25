UofSC president tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen tested positive Tuesday evening for the coronavirus and is isolating at home. He is asymptomatic.

Caslen’s positive test was administered through the university’s COVID testing program. Caslen tests at least three times a week for the virus.

“I am in good health and continuing to work from home. I look forward to returning to the office as soon as possible,” Caslen said. “My diagnosis reinforces the need for everyone to get COVID tested regularly to protect yourself and your loved ones.”