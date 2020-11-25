 Skip to main content
UofSC president tests positive for COVID-19
t0l40anmlc3we1rezrdt.jpg

University of South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner and Bob Caslen, president of the University of South Carolina, observe activity in and around the Gamecocks' Nov. 9, 2019, football home loss to Appalachian State at Williams-Brice Stadium.

 GamecockCentral.com

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen tested positive Tuesday evening for the coronavirus and is isolating at home. He is asymptomatic.

Caslen’s positive test was administered through the university’s COVID testing program. Caslen tests at least three times a week for the virus.

“I am in good health and continuing to work from home. I look forward to returning to the office as soon as possible,” Caslen said. “My diagnosis reinforces the need for everyone to get COVID tested regularly to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

