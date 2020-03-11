UofSC Columbia cancels classes March 16-22, announces online classes through April 3

COLUMBIA -- As the University of South Carolina continues to monitor the spread of the Coronavirus Disease, the first priority remains the health, safety and security of students, faculty, staff and community, the university stated Wednesday.
Senior leadership, working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control, is taking a measured response to mitigate risk and announced the following decisions about our Columbia campus schedule:
You have free articles remaining.
- Classes will be canceled for the week after spring break (March 16-22).
- All campus events next week will be canceled.
- From Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3, all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings will be suspended and move to virtual instruction.
- The university will remain open, including residence halls, food services and limited transit.
- Students are encouraged not to return to campus during the period of March 16 through April 3, although they will not be forbidden from doing so. Students are urged to use their best judgment when making this decision, taking into account any preexisting health conditions and alternative housing options.
- All intercollegiate athletics competition is expected to continue. The university will alert fans if anything changes. Regardless, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control people over the age of 60 with pre-existing medical conditions should avoid attending events with large crowds because they have a greater risk of complications related to COVID-19.
"This unprecedented public health challenge demands that all of us do our part for the public good. It is in this spirit that we ask each of you to rise to the occasion and remain flexible over the coming weeks," said President Bob Caslen.