UofSC announces plans for 2022-23 tuition freeze

The University of South Carolina announced Friday, Nov. 19 its plan to freeze tuition systemwide for the for the 2022-23 academic year, making it the fourth year in a row the state’s flagship has held tuition at the same rate.

Interim President Harris Pastides said announcing tuition costs for the next academic year this fall instead of in June—when university budgets are typically finalized—will help students and families better plan for their future.

“The global pandemic has led to prolonged budget uncertainty for many South Carolina families,” Pastides said. “I hope that we can give some comfort to both current and future students that we recognize these challenges and that our institution is committed to offering affordable degree programs.”

On the Columbia campus, undergraduate tuition will remain $6,344 for in-state resident students and $16,964 for non-resident students, although most students will pay less thanks to widely available need and merit-based scholarships. About half of UofSC students graduate with zero debt compared to about 30 percent nationally.

UofSC was named a “Best Value School” in the 2022 U.S. News and World Report rankings and is listed as a Kiplinger’s “Best Values in Public Colleges.” For more information about paying for college, visit our tuition and aid page.

