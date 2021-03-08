UofSC announces fall campus return plan

With the nationwide vaccine rollout expected to accelerate in coming monthsand many university faculty and staff already eligible to receive vaccinations under the of SC Department of Health and Environmental Control’s 1b classification—a decrease in transmission is expected throughout the spring and summer. However, university officials will continue to coordinate with public agencies and closely monitor the spread of the virus and its new variant strains.

The university instituted a mandatory COVID testing program for any student, faculty or staff member who frequents campus this spring. Currently, the positivity rate on campus is 1.3 percent; far below the state and national averages. The university has conducted more than 70,000 tests in 2021 alone.

“While today’s announcement is great news, we still have to remain vigilant,” Caslen said. “As I’ve said throughout the pandemic, our ability to return to normal depends on members of our community doing the right things to protect themselves and others. That includes wearing face coverings and getting the vaccine when you’re eligible to receive it.”

