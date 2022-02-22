Unvaccinated SCSU students invited to COVID-19 listening session

The South Carolina State University Center of COVID Health Information will conduct a virtual listening session for all S.C. State students who are not fully vaccinated at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 via Microsoft Teams.

Students who have not received the third booster shot also are eligible to attend.

To participate, visit https://bit.ly/3v6BMtZ,

The goal for the session is to collect data from African American students regarding their knowledge of the COVID-19 vaccines and their hesitancy to receive them. The team will collect data from listening sessions to deliver tailored messages to Black communities throughout South Carolina to increase vaccination rates.

The event will provide students with information about COVID-19, testing sites and vaccination and introduce them to health coaches.

The session will be conducted by Dr. Shanora Brown, student program coordinator for the S.C. State Center for COVID Health Information. SCSU’s Center of COVID Health Information is funded by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

For more information, contact the principal investigators, Dr. Ashley Knowell at aevans10@scsu.edu and Dr. Audrey McCrary-Quarles at amccrar1@scsu.edu.