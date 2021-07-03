UNSUNG HEROES: Teachers, librarians master how to monitor, adjust amid pandemic

COVID not only impacted the delivery of education, but it also impacted the overall health and safety of the public, with vaccination clinics serving as ways for the people to get inoculated in a timely fashion.

The Orangeburg County Library staff was among those assisting in that effort, which included vaccination clinics at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

“We helped with registering people for their vaccines. At times we even helped direct traffic out there because you would have 400 to 1,000 people showing up in the beginning for their vaccine. ... We would help with bringing people from their vehicles. ... We had people out there that could not read and write that were adults, and we would fill out paperwork for them,” OCL Circulation Supervisor Amy Ridgeway said.

Unsung Hero Library Workers OCL Circulation Supervisor Amy Ridgeway

Ridgeway said the staff enjoyed being a presence in the community beyond the library walls.

“We love our community, and want to serve our community, and this was just another way that we were able to do it. ... It allowed us to really connect again with our community because they weren’t allowed to come back in here.