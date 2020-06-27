UNSUNG HEROES: Taking care of business: City continues to provide services during pandemi

Business has not stopped for the City of Orangeburg during the coronavirus pandemic, but it has changed.
The city's Department of Public Works Building and Code Enforcement Department and Orangeburg Municipal Airport have found ways to continue serving.
Orangeburg Building Official David Epting and Building Inspection/Code Enforcement Officer Russell Strosnider are among those who kept working during the pandemic.
"We did modified work using the social distancing and also the PPEs," Epting sad. "We locked our doors and took permits through email. We did have some walk-ins and they would fill out the application and then we would pick it up after they left the front room."
"Email has been wonderful," Epting said. "It has helped speed up the process."
Epting said doing business during the pandemic has been a challenge, but it is a challenge they met head on.
"They (contractors) are used to coming in and talking with us and getting the permit," Epting said. "This was a big change for them as well and for us too. We are used to people coming in and sitting down and greeting them and talking with them on a one-to-one basis."
"Changing up like this and doing things by email or even talking on the phone, sometimes it is hard to get exactly across what you are trying to say," Epting said.
Strosnider says he personally tried to create as normal of an atmosphere as possible.
"There were so many people with their level of anxiety and stress, the whole situation was causing a lot of difficulty," Strosnider said. "We were trying to make sure we didn't add to that. We tried to help them out."
He said the department has done its best to continue providing the same services.
For example, Strosnider said, "People still need their gas meters inspected."
"We still did inspections," he said.
Epting said both he and Strosnider did both new and remodeling building inspections, with the biggest job being the new Orangeburg County Library under construction on Russell Street.
"They have worked continuously through it," he said.
Smaller jobs included the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities' new operations center on Sprinkle Avenue.
"We tried to meet with just one person on the job site," Epting said. "We would try to keep the number of folks we were exposed to down. We would use our masks when we were in a situation where we could not stay the six feet or greater."
Strosnider said many times they would go to a building site alone and then inform a contractor by phone or email about what needed to be done.
"We felt we were taking the needed precautions that were suggested by the CDC," Epting said. "We felt we were as safe as necessary."
Epting said the department has seen a slight reduction in building activity, but says it has not been dramatic.
"We are still seeing folks come in pulling permits on a daily basis," he said. "We are still doing inspections every day."
A hero?
Not really, says Epting
"I feel like I was trying to do my job as normal and trying to do it to the best of my ability," he said. "I don't think I am a hero."
"We did some research and we were given information from our leaders and followed the guidelines of the CDC and we were still moving forward and doing our jobs."
Orangeburg
Municipal Airport
Orangeburg Municipal Airport Manager Ron Kohler, along with two other employees, has been working each day throughout the pandemic.
"We tried to stay as much as possible behind the office cage back there with the masks, gloves," he said. "We are still doing that."
Primary field duties include moving and fueling aircraft or checking out individuals who come in. Planes are typically moved with a tug, which means planes do not have to be entered, Kohler said.
Kohler said entrances into the facility were limited to pilots and plane owners, with the front door being locked.
"We have to fuel the planes, and that is when we put the mask on and everything because there is a pretty good chance the pilot will want to come out and talk," Kohler said.
"We try to stay out of the planes," Kohler said. "The reason is you don't know what pilots are doing to make sure the planes are clean."
"We meet some internationals and nationals out here that we don't know," Kohler said. "That is the challenge."
Kohler said when pilots arrive, interaction does take place, but social distancing is practiced.
Kohler says some pilots will wear masks while others do not, with many citing the close proximity of a cockpit and the constant need for pilots to communicate with one another.
Kohler says COVID-19 has impacted the activity at the airport, with about a 30 percent reduction in flights at the height of the outbreak.
"May was coming back," Kohler said, noting June has continued that trend.
Kohler says he does not consider himself a hero.
"To be a hero, you have to really put your life on the line," he said. "You take a chance. Everybody is taking a chance. We are all out here."
"Heroes are people who go out and protect and rescue people from fires," Kohler continued. "We are OK. We are getting around."
In this Series
The T&D recognizes the Unsung Heroes in our communities
-
WATCH NOW -- Unsung heroes: Grove Park Pharmacy's Medical Clinic eases fears amid COVID-19
-
WATCH NOW -- Unsung heroes: Piggly Wiggly stores become stalwarts during coronavirus emergency
-
UNSUNG HEROES: City of Orangeburg sanitation, service workers 'in the middle of it'
- 8 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.