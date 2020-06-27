UNSUNG HEROES: Taking care of business: City continues to provide services during pandemi

Strosnider says he personally tried to create as normal of an atmosphere as possible.

"There were so many people with their level of anxiety and stress, the whole situation was causing a lot of difficulty," Strosnider said. "We were trying to make sure we didn't add to that. We tried to help them out."

He said the department has done its best to continue providing the same services.

For example, Strosnider said, "People still need their gas meters inspected."

"We still did inspections," he said.

Epting said both he and Strosnider did both new and remodeling building inspections, with the biggest job being the new Orangeburg County Library under construction on Russell Street.

"They have worked continuously through it," he said.

Smaller jobs included the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities' new operations center on Sprinkle Avenue.

"We tried to meet with just one person on the job site," Epting said. "We would try to keep the number of folks we were exposed to down. We would use our masks when we were in a situation where we could not stay the six feet or greater."