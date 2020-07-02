UNSUNG HEROES: Serving the people; county buildings and grounds crew kept business going

“If there are light bulbs that need to be changed or if there’s a problem with the electrical system at an EMS substation for instance, you can’t just say ‘Oh well, we’ll get that when we come back to work when everything’s safe,’ they have to go do that now to support these agencies while they’re doing the other important work that needs to be done,” Hall said.

The department’s employees work a rotating schedule of being 6 to 7 days a week on-call.

Hall recalled a recent event during the weekend leading to the election where they received a call late Saturday afternoon that there was a leak at the voter registration building in the parking lot that required the water to be shut off.

“That building has to function for the elections to go on,” Hall said. “So those guys had to come out on a Saturday afternoon and do what they need to do to get the water back on and get the building functional and ready to be open and operate on Monday morning in support of the election.”

“That’s just one example of the guys that shows that they still have to be out there doing things and keep things running,” he said. “When you talk about unsung heroes, these guys definitely fit that description.”