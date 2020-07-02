UNSUNG HEROES: Serving the people; county buildings and grounds crew kept business going

While the world shut down over fears of a new and relatively unknown virus, some jobs were required to continue without pause.
Orangeburg County’s Buildings and Grounds Department employees worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure the business of the county and the safety of its citizens were not interrupted.
“We can all do what we can to work from home and social distance, but those guys don’t really have that option,” said Community Development Director Richard Hall. “These guys are responsible for the maintenance of all the county buildings.”
“All these buildings still have to function even though we’ve been shut down for a while,” Hall said.
Facilities Director Tim Seagraves said they provide support for every building in Orangeburg County, including all of the recreational sites, the landfill, collection sites and anything in between, from Springfield to Eutaw Springs
They perform all types of building maintenance such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical works, painting and other carpentry.
“That includes all of your life safety equipment, elevator inspections and stuff like that,” Seagraves said. “That stuff’s ongoing, it never stops. Even during the COVID crisis, we were there doing it.”
Many offices could not shut down such as the sheriff’s office, EMS buildings, the magistrates office, courthouse and administrative building.
“If there are light bulbs that need to be changed or if there’s a problem with the electrical system at an EMS substation for instance, you can’t just say ‘Oh well, we’ll get that when we come back to work when everything’s safe,’ they have to go do that now to support these agencies while they’re doing the other important work that needs to be done,” Hall said.
The department’s employees work a rotating schedule of being 6 to 7 days a week on-call.
Hall recalled a recent event during the weekend leading to the election where they received a call late Saturday afternoon that there was a leak at the voter registration building in the parking lot that required the water to be shut off.
“That building has to function for the elections to go on,” Hall said. “So those guys had to come out on a Saturday afternoon and do what they need to do to get the water back on and get the building functional and ready to be open and operate on Monday morning in support of the election.”
“That’s just one example of the guys that shows that they still have to be out there doing things and keep things running,” he said. “When you talk about unsung heroes, these guys definitely fit that description.”
Hall said they began new safe practices which included having the employees drive in different vehicles.
“We’ve got all the PPE for the guys, -- gloves, masks, sanitizers,” he said. “We implemented a rule that they did not ride together, so they ride in separate trucks to job sites.”
Seagraves said the most difficult change for them was the implementation of the PPE and solving the issue of working while remaining socially distant when some jobs are unsafe for any single person to work without the team.
“We’ve got to go to attics, we’re in hot environments,” Seagraves said. “It’s a collaborative effort.”
Hall believes many of the changes will continue for the foreseeable future to keep the employees as safe as possible.
“I think in the near future, we will continue to make sure that they have the face masks, they have the gloves, that they continue to observe all the social distancing they can,” he said. “These guys are used to dealing with OSHA standards and other safety standards, I think this is just another safety tool in their tool bag going forward.”
Seagraves thanks Hall and County Administrator Harold Young for their leadership and support throughout.
“We couldn't do what we do without the leadership above us,” he said. “They are the main reason that we are successful as the buildings and grounds group.”
Seagraves said working for the county is an important service that they were glad to be able to provide.
“Our goal is to provide a good service, keep these buildings in tip-top shape, and keep people happy,” he said. “We enjoy working for Orangeburg County.”
Hall echoed his sentiments, saying, “You take this job to serve the people.”
“We came here to do a job and these guys enjoy what they do,” Hall said. “They do the job and they do it well.”
“For the people that work here, there’s a sense of pride in what we do and that we can be part of the community and keep the community going forward at all times,” he said.
