UNSUNG HEROES: S.C. Farm Bureau: ‘We can always count on farmers’; growers use creativity to provide healthy food during pandemic

“The beaches were closed, the museums were closed. The lake was closed for boating. I felt like we were the only place open. There were not many more,” she said.

To help offset the loss of business due to the closure of schools, an adjustment was needed to ensure the local community still had access to healthy foods.

“We partnered with wholesalers in Charleston and started buying produce and reselling to make sure we had a good variety,” Earley said. “We can't grow everything we sell.”

He said they also purchased from some wholesalers in Columbia.

“There was a need and demand from local people who wanted fresh vegetables that they could trust and that were good and not contaminated coming from the local area,” Earley said. “We tried to help fill that void by buying local food.”

Earley said the farm also worked with the ACE Basin and provided them with food.

The farm also worked to ensure its employees were safe.

When asked if he considered himself a hero, Earley downplayed that idea.

“I don't know about a hero,” he said. “I am just a farmer. We have a tender heart, some of us, to provide for the community.”

He said his church – Sandridge First Baptist Church – also provided the community with sustenance during those trying times.

