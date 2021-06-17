UNSUNG HEROES: S.C. Farm Bureau: ‘We can always count on farmers’; growers use creativity to provide healthy food during pandemic

The need for nourishment did not stop with the coronavirus.
Good, healthy and nutritious food became even more important during the pandemic. But for many, unemployment and the fear of crowded grocery stores made accessing wholesome foods more difficult.
Local farmers stepped up to the plate to help to meet the challenges.
Madison Turnblad of St. Matthews-based Edisto Blueberries diversified his production during the pandemic.
He had grown blueberries for the past four years, but COVID-19 prompted a desire to expand his market. Blueberries were sold exclusively to the wholesale market, but with lockdowns in place and businesses closing, Turnblad said many were looking for an outdoor activity.
Fruit-picking – including the addition of strawberries – was seen as the ideal market. Strawberry patches are few and far between locally and there was demand for the fruit.
Turnblad grows about an acre of strawberries and a little over three acres of blueberries.
The blueberries are sold wholesale to some local grocery stores and as a “you-pick” opportunity. Strawberries are sold via “we-pick” and “you-pick.” Individuals have come from as far away as Columbia, Summerville and Charleston.
Turnblad also said a local food share group called the ACE Basin Growers reached out to him last year about his blueberries and a relationship ended up blossoming as a result.
“Our wholesalers were still buying, but the quantities were limited and the price was not great,” Turnblad said. “We were looking for other alternatives.”
“I am a fan of the program,” he said. “I like the local market opportunity and they provide a healthy alternative that people need. It was an important part of our marketing, no doubt."
South Carolina Farm Bureau President Harry Ott said, “We can always count on farmers to tend the land and livestock and to keep putting seeds in the ground, and they truly went above and beyond when the rest of the state and nation came to a screeching halt amid the global pandemic.
“They continued to provide safe and wholesome food all while many completely changed their business models to account for challenges no one could’ve expected.”
He said, “At South Carolina Farm Bureau, we are proud to work alongside these men and women and support them in their efforts of growing food, fuel and fiber to keep the world running.”
Scotty Sandifer, farm manager of Pappy's Produce, said the farm gave out 2,000 boxes of squash and the same of cucumbers to the Golden Harvest food bank during the height of the pandemic.
“People were in need of it,” Sandifer said. “It was something we could do because there was no market for them. We did not want them to go to waste. We had no way of distributing that amount of produce.”
Holly Hill's Hickory Bluff Berry Farm owners Walter and Cathy Earley are part of a history of family farming, following in the footsteps of Walter’s father, who worked the land since 1948.
Operational from April to July, the farm provides strawberries, blueberries and blackberries as well as other produce such as tomatoes, cucumbers and squash.
About half to two-thirds of the farm's income is derived from on-the-farm sales, with the rest is from sales at the Charleston Farmers Market.
COVID hurt the agritourism market.
“We bring in school kids for farm tours and lessons on how to grow crops,” Walter Earley said, noting the farm partners with various school districts as well as homeschool groups. “We let them pick strawberries.”
Last year, this source of income dried up due to COVID.
“The school system was down with all the circumstances surrounding the virus,” he said. “We lost all of that.”
Daughter Karen Parker said some people did visit because they were looking for places to go.
“The beaches were closed, the museums were closed. The lake was closed for boating. I felt like we were the only place open. There were not many more,” she said.
To help offset the loss of business due to the closure of schools, an adjustment was needed to ensure the local community still had access to healthy foods.
“We partnered with wholesalers in Charleston and started buying produce and reselling to make sure we had a good variety,” Earley said. “We can't grow everything we sell.”
He said they also purchased from some wholesalers in Columbia.
“There was a need and demand from local people who wanted fresh vegetables that they could trust and that were good and not contaminated coming from the local area,” Earley said. “We tried to help fill that void by buying local food.”
Earley said the farm also worked with the ACE Basin and provided them with food.
The farm also worked to ensure its employees were safe.
When asked if he considered himself a hero, Earley downplayed that idea.
“I don't know about a hero,” he said. “I am just a farmer. We have a tender heart, some of us, to provide for the community.”
He said his church – Sandridge First Baptist Church – also provided the community with sustenance during those trying times.