UNSUNG HEROES: RMC staff uses tech to combat spread of germs and viruses

He said staff members have taken it upon themselves to ensure teamwork is maintained.

“They understand they all have to work together and to keep each other safe by following cleaning protocols,” Tabora said.

Joann Raglin, an environmental service tech who has worked at RMC for eight years, said her passion is being able to take care of people.

“I am very dedicated to making sure each room I enter in the Emergency Department is cleaned properly and safely,” Raglin said. “Due to COVID-19, I sometimes see anxiety in our patients. I look at my role as being able to help ease those concerns.”

“When people see clean rooms, they feel better,” she said.

Doris Fields, environmental services lead tech and an 18-year employee at RMC, said she loves taking care of the community.

“Because I am from here, I feel like I’m always taking care of extended family members,” Fields said. “A clean hospital is the first thing people notice when they walk in the doors.”

Fields takes pride in making sure the rooms are thoroughly cleaned.