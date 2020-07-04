UNSUNG HEROES: RMC’s chemo nurses keep patients safe, educated

Shay said the patients have been listening to their advice and when they see each other out in public, like the grocery store, they happily display their masks to let them know they are listening.

“I feel that the main thing in the future, we will always continue to educate them because our patients have a lower immune system and whether it’s COVID, or the flu, or any other virus, our patients have to always be aware of their surroundings and who they are around,” Shay said.

A big hurdle for the team was not allowing family to accompany patients for their chemo treatments or radiation because having that support system is important to the patients.

“As a cancer center, the staff here has served this community and we may have stepped it up a little bit but we have always been a vital part of this community,” Hall said. “We’ve always felt that these patients are our family so we’ve always treated them as special.”

“I have been most impressed by how the community has responded to us,” she added.

People have sent in extra masks when the staff was running low and even things such as candy for patients.

“I think the community as a whole has come together to help support us,” Hall said.