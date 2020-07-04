UNSUNG HEROES: RMC’s chemo nurses keep patients safe, educated

The Regional Medical Center’s chemotherapy nurses have continued working to ensure their patients remain safe and educated amid the worldwide health crisis.
“We’ve worked very hard to educate our patients,” said Tammy Hall RN, ONS (Nurse Navigator). “We’ve spent quite a bit of time educating the patients on the need to continue follow-up, continue their treatment, not just focus on the COVID alone but their other health issues.”
Hall said many people have been afraid to go to their family doctors or to come to the cancer center for their treatments, but the nurses are thankful their patients continue to arrive for their scheduled appointments.
“We have had a great number of patients not coming to see their doctors, which may provide a lag in some care,” said Tammie Smoak, RN, ONC (Oncology Certified Nurse). “But our patients have really been amazing at showing up for their appointments and getting the chemo when some places have closed due to COVID.”
“We’ve been here every day,” she added.
RMC continues to implement best practices and guidelines recommended by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors and guests.
“We had to implement using staff to make sure that all temperatures are checked at the door,” said Hope Shay, RN, ONC (Oncology Certified Nursing Supervisor). “We give every patient a mask.”
Shay said the patients have been listening to their advice and when they see each other out in public, like the grocery store, they happily display their masks to let them know they are listening.
“I feel that the main thing in the future, we will always continue to educate them because our patients have a lower immune system and whether it’s COVID, or the flu, or any other virus, our patients have to always be aware of their surroundings and who they are around,” Shay said.
A big hurdle for the team was not allowing family to accompany patients for their chemo treatments or radiation because having that support system is important to the patients.
“As a cancer center, the staff here has served this community and we may have stepped it up a little bit but we have always been a vital part of this community,” Hall said. “We’ve always felt that these patients are our family so we’ve always treated them as special.”
“I have been most impressed by how the community has responded to us,” she added.
People have sent in extra masks when the staff was running low and even things such as candy for patients.
“I think the community as a whole has come together to help support us,” Hall said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.