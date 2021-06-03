UNSUNG HEROES: Planet Fitness commits to health during pandemic; gym helps members deal with stress

Orangeburg’s Planet Fitness closed for six weeks in the spring of 2020 to help combat the spread of COVID-19, but it reopened by June 1 of last year with amped-up sanitation and health precautions in place.
The 24-hour gym is providing its Orangeburg-area members with access to tools that help address three main areas stemming from the pandemic: increased stress, weight gain from staying home and lack of socialization.
The gym has steadily been providing The T&D Region with healthy and safe ways to address those three main areas of concern in a sanitary and safe environment, Orangeburg Planet Fitness Manager Joyce Johnson said.
“One lady said, ‘I had to get out of the house because I was getting stiff,’” she said.
“Staying active is not just for one person, it’s for everybody,” said Johnson, who’s also a certified personal trainer.
“Everybody has to maintain an active workout to maintain their life. So if you stay active, you can kind of ward off some of those diseases that they talk about – heart problems, hypertension, diabetes – some of those things can be warded off if you just get moving. It reduces stress also,” she said.
As the established members – and new ones – began returning to the gym, there were common refrains.
Members said they were glad to be back at the gym because of weight gain during times of quarantine and just staying home more often. Members also said they looked forward to their trips to the gym so they could socialize for a little while.
“So they’ve lost a lot of weight. And we do goals,” she said. “We find out what people’s goals are, then they get with a trainer and they find out their needs. So when we find out what their needs are, we give them exercises and things they can do so that they can reach their goals.
“Everyone wants to have a goal and a plan.”
Johnson said there are more goal-oriented gym members now than there were before the pandemic started.
“Once they have a plan and keep at it for two weeks, they see some results. Once they get those results, then they keep coming and if they keep coming then they’re going to get those results,” she said.
In March 2021, the American Psychological Association published results of a survey assessing how Americans coped with pandemic stress.
The APA survey says 42% of adults reported an average weight gain of 29 pounds and 50% of essential workers reported an average weight gain of 38 pounds.
The survey also shows that one out of every four essential workers received a mental health disorder diagnosis since the start of the pandemic.
In addition, the APA survey showed 23% of adults reported they drank more alcohol to cope with their stress.
Johnson said the presence of Planet Fitness in Orangeburg is helping its members cope with the stress in healthy ways.
“I’m here every day, so in other words, if you tell me your goal, then when you come in that door, I’m going to make sure that I cheer you on so that you can reach that goal,” Johnson said.
All Planet Fitness members have access to a personal trainer at the gym.
At Orangeburg’s Planet Fitness, that designated personal trainer is Saxton Peele. He trains beginner gym-goers and those who are experienced in working out.
Some of the safety precautions that Planet Fitness established as a result of the pandemic include:
- Use of personal sanitation spray bottles so sharing a common sanitation spray bottle is avoided to clean machines and equipment.
- Touchless check-in.
- Staff uses an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer throughout the gym.
- Every other cardio machine is blocked off to create distancing from other members.
- Staff members wear masks while working and have their temperatures checked prior to their shift.
- Touchless sanitizing stations.
- A crowd meter is available to gym members through their device app so they can gauge how full the gym is before they go.
- A newly installed HVAC air purification system that creates an advanced oxidation process designed to remove odors, contaminants, bacteria and viruses.
On a personal note, Johnson said, “My faith in God, as a manager, that is the main foundation for me. That’s helped me here. That’s why I can come to the gym.”
Johnson said she’s taken precautions to keep herself from contracting COVID-19, including wearing a mask, hand washing and faithfully praying.
She noted her pastor, the Rev. Louise Conner, lifts up her concerns in prayer too.
