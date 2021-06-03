UNSUNG HEROES: Planet Fitness commits to health during pandemic; gym helps members deal with stress

Members said they were glad to be back at the gym because of weight gain during times of quarantine and just staying home more often. Members also said they looked forward to their trips to the gym so they could socialize for a little while.

“So they’ve lost a lot of weight. And we do goals,” she said. “We find out what people’s goals are, then they get with a trainer and they find out their needs. So when we find out what their needs are, we give them exercises and things they can do so that they can reach their goals.

“Everyone wants to have a goal and a plan.”

Johnson said there are more goal-oriented gym members now than there were before the pandemic started.

“Once they have a plan and keep at it for two weeks, they see some results. Once they get those results, then they keep coming and if they keep coming then they’re going to get those results,” she said.

In March 2021, the American Psychological Association published results of a survey assessing how Americans coped with pandemic stress.

The APA survey says 42% of adults reported an average weight gain of 29 pounds and 50% of essential workers reported an average weight gain of 38 pounds.