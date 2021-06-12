UNSUNG HEROES: Orangeburg non-profit steps up with food during pandemic

"I volunteered with Foodshare because I think it is necessary to be able give back to the community especially in times of crisis," Jamison said. "Coming up with the drive-thru process where we started out working with it, I think that helped to take away some of the fear."

Jamison said she has chosen to sacrifice her life for others because that is what she is called to do as a Christian.

"The text says, 'When I was hungry, you fed me and when I was naked you clothed me,'" she said. "It is my responsibility as a believer to be able to give back and contribute to people in general. It does not matter who people are. We have had people come through from every socioeconomic condition."

She said the program not only helps those who are SNAP recipients but also those who want to buy boxes to just help out.

Pastor Icelene Prince belongs to the Faith, Love and Restoration Outreach and has been giving out boxes -- sometimes 25 at a time -- to anyone in need but primarily to those considered essential workers.

"We all got a need," said Prince, who has been delivering Foodshare boxes since November 2020. "We need the fruits and we need the veggies. All that was to help our immune system to keep us well and to keep us going to fight back against COVID."