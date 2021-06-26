UNSUNG HEROES: Orangeburg manufacturer steps up to provide PPE to fight COVID-19

As fears of the coronavirus spread like wildfire throughout the country, many companies and manufacturers had to implement layoffs and furloughs in an effort to survive the downturn.

One Orangeburg County manufacturer -- Quality Models South Carolina -- also saw its supply chain dry up during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. QM's main customers have been industrial, automotive, and lawn and garden.

"Going into the spring months we were faced with some very tough decisions with regard to downsizing of our workforce," Quality Models South Carolina Technical Sales Manager Mike Newman said. "Nearly all of our customers went into a shutdown mode and we were left with making tough decisions that affected our employees and their families."

Newman said the Orangeburg plant went from 130 employees to around 25 during the March and April 2020 period.

The company's plants in Canada and Indiana also saw employment levels fall to near zero during the March and April 2020, Newman said.