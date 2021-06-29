Unsung Heroes: Morningside Assisted Living staff adapts to many changes

The health and well-being of residents and their families were a top priority for Morningside Assisted Living Center staff amid a coronavirus pandemic that forced an adaptation to new rules and regulations.
While constant cleaning was not so unusual for the Orangeburg facility, social-distancing requirements presented a new challenge in an atmosphere where congregation for eating and fun activities was the norm.
“I don’t know if we can ever say that we’re 100% fully adapted to COVID. It was so hard. I very specifically remember. It was like one morning everything was normal. We had a company-wide conference call that afternoon, and it was like that night everything completely changed. It was total shutdown,” said Sam Capella, interim executive director at the facility located at 2306 Riverbank Drive in Orangeburg.
“I think probably the biggest thing that we did to limit COVID in our communities is we weren’t letting visitors in. We weren’t letting families in, we weren’t letting home health or hospice in unless it was like kind of an end-of-life situation. I know that was probably the hardest part both for our residents, our families and for us,” she said.
The collection of personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, gowns, face shields, goggles and disinfectant was a major necessity in keeping the environment both calm and clean.
“Even an electrostatic sprayer gun, our company was really good about ensuring that all of our communities had that. Thankfully, that was something we were using even before COVID hit. So we’re going through the community spraying everything down multiple times a day,” Capella said.
“We’re still doing the disinfecting and the cleaning, screening people when they come in the door. Of course, the masks. I think the masks are going to be around for a while,” she said.
Tina McCollum, sales and marketing director at Morningside, said keeping residents safely secure in their rooms during the start of the pandemic was indeed especially hard.
“They weren’t coming out to the dining room. We had to stop activities. Our activity director still printed off stuff to take around to their apartment, but they weren’t coming out being socially active with their peers. I think that was really hard on the residents,” she said.
The reopening of the dining room was a pleasant surprise for residents, but safety protocols weren’t totally abandoned, McCollum said.
“It wasn’t like they could all just come out at one time. At first, we had like 12 come out, and then you had them separated around to the tables. So they were glad when it kind of got back to a somewhat normal,” McCollum said.
UNSUNG HEROES: 'We're going to get through it together'; OCtech staff went 'above and beyond' during pandemic
Capella said, “The biggest thing we’ve done to protect them is we hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics here in our community and offered the opportunity for all of our residents and all of our team members to be vaccinated.”
The interim executive director said incessant cleaning also helped keep illnesses other than the coronavirus down.
“We haven’t had flu cases either. So I have a feeling that’s going to stay around for a while. I think residents in assisted-living facilities are probably ... the healthiest people in the world right now,” she said.
Capella continued, “I think the masks will probably stay for a while, unfortunately, but as far as policies and procedures go, I don’t think that those are going to stay around for too long,” noting that residents’ families now have a more heightened sense of how they’re feeling and when to stay away if necessary.
McCollum, who has been employed at Morningside since 2005, said she loves her work.
“I just love helping residents and families. Sometimes you have families come in and they know they need to do something, but they don’t know what. ... It’s just being able to help people,” she said.
Capella said, “I love our little grannies and grampies. I love them to death. It’s such a great feeling when you are able to help a family. They move mom in and after a month, they’re like, ‘We feel like this is a home for mom. It’s so great.’ Just being able to provide that peace of mind for families, that’s why I love what I do, too.”
She said the pandemic has shown the dedication of staff members in caring for residents and the community.
“It definitely helped our families a little bit in showing a little more appreciation for mom and dad, grandma and grandpa. They’re visiting a lot more now than they were before COVID hit. So maybe COVID itself wasn’t a blessing, but there were good things that came out of it,” Capella said.
She is looking forward to the time when residents and families can fully come together during holidays as with huge Thanksgiving dinners and July 4th parties.
“We’re not quite there yet, but I think that’s probably one of the things that we’re most excited for,” Capella said.
McCollum said, “It would be nice when we can get back to having our big family get-togethers and that kind of thing. They miss it, too, because I’ve already had a couple of families ask, ‘When do you think y’all are going to start that back?’ I don’t know, but I hope it’s soon.”
Capella said she appreciates the dedication of certified nursing assistants, med techs and caregivers who help to make the care mission complete.
“One thing that I have really enjoyed seeing is (their) recognition, kind of that side of health care that we may forget about a lot, or some people don’t even know about. They’ve gotten that recognition of how hard they work and how much they care for their residents, and that’s awesome to see,” she said.
