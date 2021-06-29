Unsung Heroes: Morningside Assisted Living staff adapts to many changes

Capella said, “The biggest thing we’ve done to protect them is we hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics here in our community and offered the opportunity for all of our residents and all of our team members to be vaccinated.”

The interim executive director said incessant cleaning also helped keep illnesses other than the coronavirus down.

“We haven’t had flu cases either. So I have a feeling that’s going to stay around for a while. I think residents in assisted-living facilities are probably ... the healthiest people in the world right now,” she said.

Capella continued, “I think the masks will probably stay for a while, unfortunately, but as far as policies and procedures go, I don’t think that those are going to stay around for too long,” noting that residents’ families now have a more heightened sense of how they’re feeling and when to stay away if necessary.

McCollum, who has been employed at Morningside since 2005, said she loves her work.

“I just love helping residents and families. Sometimes you have families come in and they know they need to do something, but they don’t know what. ... It’s just being able to help people,” she said.