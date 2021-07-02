UNSUNG HEROES: Law firm reaches out to at-risk youth, community throughout pandemic

Crosby said students who were working in-person were always happy to see her.

“A lot of times a lot of children don't have that one-to-one communication with their parents and they felt safe with me,” Crosby said. “They felt secure. I let them know even though we were in this pandemic, we are going to get out of this, we were going to stay in it and fight together to come out and that is what happened.”

Bamberg Legal Community Outreach Deputy Director Anthony Hallmon, who oversees Orangeburg County, said Bamberg Legal is more than just a law firm.

“We love and care for the community,” Hallmon said. “We are trying to encourage our youth to let them know we care.”

Hallmon says Bamberg Legal has always been about helping the community.

But Bamberg Legal went beyond serving the youth during the pandemic.

“We have really done all we could during the pandemic to not only help students, but everybody,” Crosby said. “I went out personally. I mowed the lawns for some of the senior citizens. I made sure their place was nice and well kept.”

Crosby said she also made sure seniors had groceries and medications.