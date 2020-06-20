UNSUNG HEROES: Grove Park staff rises to the occasion

“We probably increased our inventory by 20 percent to be prepared in case there were severe shortages,” Thompson said. “We stocked up on especially a lot of diabetic medications and blood pressure medications.”

Thompson was proud to say that all of Grove Park’s employees were kept on the payroll.

They even increased hourly pay, referring to it as combat pay, “because they are literally putting their lives on the line every day,” Thompson said.

“Our employees are our best and biggest asset,” he said. “It’s been a challenge for us to keep a steady flow of products and services that we need to deliver to our patients.”

“Our employees understand this and some of them have worked extra, worked a lot of overtime, they’ve pitched in for the ones that can’t work,” he said.

Thompson said he’s been humbled and amazed at how the staff has risen to the occasion.

“I’m just so indebted to them,” he said. “It’s been an eye opener to me to see how dedicated and how caring all of our employees are.

“This virus, this pandemic has been challenging but it has not slowed us down a bit. In fact, we’ve stepped up our game. I feel like every one of our employees are unsung heroes.”

