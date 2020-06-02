UNSUNG HEROES: Grove Park Pharmacy's Medical Clinic eases fears amid COVID-19

“We want them to know that and to still be seen even if they're scared to come into the office because it’s so important for us to follow up with our chronic care patients in the rural areas,” Till said. “We want them to know we’re doing everything we can.”

Inabinet agreed that easing patients’ fears throughout this time is a major focus.

“We have had so many meetings in trying to find the best way,” she said. “We’ve used numerous platforms to try and figure out what’s the simplest to use.”

They have met patients in the parking lot and delivered medications directly to their homes.

Blood pressure and blood sugar checks have been done out of patients’ vehicles to keep them from coming in if need be.

“When these patients have these needs, we just need to be able to be there for them,” Inabinet said.

Thompson said he wants to “emphasize how proud we are of our employees and how dedicated they are.”

He said they have stepped up and put their health at risk to continue serving the community.