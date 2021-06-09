UNSUNG HEROES: Grove Park nurse stays on front line vs. COVID

Perhaps the test of a true hero is the individual who’s so caught up with serving others that she doesn’t realize she’s a hero.
Such a person is April Inabinet, MSN, CFNP. She and her staff at Grove Park Medical Clinic have continually provided care for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do rapid testing at Grove Park,” she said. “Most drive through for the test. I have an excellent staff that tests them prior to bringing them into the clinic.”
It takes 30 minutes to get the rapid-testing results back, Inabinet said. The clinic also uses the PCR molecular test, which is considered the most accurate, gold standard test. If the test is negative, the patient is then brought into the clinic.
“Identifying patients with underlying health issues and being successful in keeping them out of the hospital -- that’s always our goal,” she said.
Of course, by keeping the COVID patients out of the hospital and away from others, you are protecting other patients who don’t have the disease.
The clinic has had a large number of positive cases but has lost only a few patients, Inabinet said.
While Inabinet hasn’t had the disease herself, some staff members have contracted it. Fortunately, they’ve all done well, she said.
“We do risk our health,” Inabinet said. “But we try to eliminate any risks we possibly can by trying to take every precaution we can.”
They’ve been fortunate to have the protective equipment they needed the whole time, like gowns, masks and shields, she said. They also maintain some distance from patients by doing curbside testing and virtual examinations.
She noted that COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus.
In the middle of the pandemic, she remembers a 90-year-old who tested positive and didn’t even know he had it. On the other hand, his grandson, who would normally not have been expected to have a serious case, was very ill.
In addition to treating COVID and other acute-care issues, Grove Park is a “kind of hybrid clinic” that helps patients more successfully manage chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes, Inabinet said.
“We do all forms of diabetes,” she said. That includes type I and type II diabetes and gestational diabetes. Kinds of treatment include an insulin, insulin injections and injections that are not insulin.
This is “a hormone that is injected that affects the brain,” Inabinet said. “It is very effective.”
Blood sugar can be monitored continuously by a sensor that is inserted into the patient every 10-14 days, she said. It notifies the patient when their blood sugar is off.
April has a special love for treating diabetes, according to Grove Park Manager Mikaela Johnson. “She is a phenomenal nurse practitioner ... a very effective leader.
“She is very patient and takes time to get to know each patient,” Johnson said. “She looks at their overall well-being. She genuinely cares and that’s something you don’t see in a lot of practices.”
Inabinet notes that COVID finally seems to be slowing down and Grove Park hasn’t had a positive case in a couple of weeks.
But she says that the virus has changed the face of medical care forever.
The virtual visits, not just for COVID, but other illnesses as well, will continue. The health care giver can check vital signs and look in patients’ ears and throats without people even getting out of their cars, said Inabinet.
“I am actually in their charts where I can see medications. I can access their charts while I’m seeing the patients virtually,” she said. “This was not a feasible option two years ago.”
It will change so many other things, Inabinet said. For example, health care workers will be able to adjust medications for things like high blood pressure and diabetes. Treatment for depression can be adjusted too. She noted that a large number of people experienced problems with depression during the height of COVID.
Inabinet has worked at Grove Park for more than 20 years. Her mother was a nurse, and Inabinet grew up knowing she wanted to follow her mother into health care.
She has worked in the areas of endocrinology and cardiovascular illnesses. She currently is working in various treatments of diabetes. She says the successful treatment of her diabetic patients is a reward in itself.
“If we’re able to get the diabetes under control and they’re feeling well … that’s rewarding,” Inabinet said. “They didn’t realize how tired they were.”
More and more often, people are turning to the clinic for their primary health care, said Inabinet.
The clinic also provides routine sports physicals and the physical exam that determines if an individual is physically, mentally and emotionally able to operate a commercial motor vehicle. This exam is required by the S.C. Department of Transportation.