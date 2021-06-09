UNSUNG HEROES: Grove Park nurse stays on front line vs. COVID

“We do risk our health,” Inabinet said. “But we try to eliminate any risks we possibly can by trying to take every precaution we can.”

They’ve been fortunate to have the protective equipment they needed the whole time, like gowns, masks and shields, she said. They also maintain some distance from patients by doing curbside testing and virtual examinations.

She noted that COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus.

In the middle of the pandemic, she remembers a 90-year-old who tested positive and didn’t even know he had it. On the other hand, his grandson, who would normally not have been expected to have a serious case, was very ill.

In addition to treating COVID and other acute-care issues, Grove Park is a “kind of hybrid clinic” that helps patients more successfully manage chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes, Inabinet said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We do all forms of diabetes,” she said. That includes type I and type II diabetes and gestational diabetes. Kinds of treatment include an insulin, insulin injections and injections that are not insulin.

This is “a hormone that is injected that affects the brain,” Inabinet said. “It is very effective.”