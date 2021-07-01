UNSUNG HEROES: EMS, National Guard put team in teamwork with COVID outreach

The coronavirus pandemic forced new ways of doing things, including testing and vaccination of individuals for an unpredictable virus that still presents challenges.
Through it all, providing for the general welfare and safety of communities had to remain paramount, with Orangeburg Emergency Medical Services staff and South Carolina National Guard members providing needed support at vaccination and testing sites spread throughout The T&D Region.
“This past year has been quite a challenge for our organization to be able to meet all of our demands. Certainly, though, we’re thankful to have been available and able to work with our communities such as in Orangeburg, where you’re trying to make a difference in the lives of individuals by being there at a critical time in helping to, if nothing else, provide hope that things will get better. I’m confident that things are getting better,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty said.
McCarty serves as the state’s 29th adjutant general and head of the South Carolina Military Department. He administers the affairs of the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard, the Emergency Management Division, the State Guard and the Youth ChalleNGe Academy.
“Our primary resource here that we support would be generally the Department of Health and Environmental Control, but we also partner with our public and private health care providers, hospitals and other health care workers. We have also partnered with other state agencies such as the Department of Corrections and have done a variety of missions now over the past year,” McCarty said.
He continued, “Our soldiers have done everything from helping at food distribution centers to screening inmates at the prison, also cooking and serving food to inmates at the prison when their prison cook staff was sick and unable to fulfill those duties.
“We’ve had soldiers assisting with the DHEC rural COVID testing sites. Probably most notable here as we work through the latter part of our mission was the actual operation of administering COVID shots. As a partner there, we’re proud to say that our soldiers have to date given well over 100,000 vaccines to the public.”
The challenge was worth the effort, McCarty said.
“It was a challenge, but we got there and we’re still today giving shots to the public. That’s a good thing. If we are able to get more and more of our populace vaccinated, along with those who have already been affected by the virus, it will help us to achieve that ultimate term of herd immunity so that we can fully get back,” he said.
Kevin Varnadoe, Orangeburg County EMS training officer, said his department also provided support in the coordination of the coronavirus testing and vaccination sites.
“We would have people on scene to help with reactions, help with people that might need us, help get people back to their cars, things like that. Basically a supportive role. It was good for us on our side because we saw it firsthand,” Varnadoe said.
He said the coronavirus was impacting individuals and families in a serious manner, “so to be supportive of the vaccinations, helping people get the vaccinations and being of assistance in any way we could was good for us.”
“It’s a very odd virus in that it affects everybody differently. Sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason for why someone would be sicker than someone else who just had minor symptoms, but certainly it was attacking our elderly, our diabetic patients, our renal patients and, again, our elderly that were not able to take care of themselves like the average citizen could,” Varnadoe said.
McCarty said, “But, all in all, the mission has been very rewarding to our soldiers. They’ve been able to interact and work with the public and been able to do things they feel very proud of and I’m glad they were able to do. Part of our job is to be there when the state needs our support and assistance.”
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, “It was a beautiful partnership, and then a lot of the National Guard people are local people. So they already understood what we were dealing with and how much it would help us to deal with the pandemic through testing and now with vaccinations.”
Responding to weather emergencies is yet another duty of the Guard, McCarty said, while “we’ve also still been supporting the war effort."
“We’ve got airmen now that are deployed overseas in support of operations either in Afghanistan or Iraq. We’ve got soldiers that are in the nation’s capital, and we’ve had soldiers deployed here in the state for other purposes, to include civil unrest,” he said.
Varnadoe said it takes teamwork among not only EMS staff and state National Guard members, but several other local entities, including fire, law enforcement and risk-management departments.
“We’ve been calling it ... building bridges back toward each other. We have to have it because on those bad scenes, on those scenes with lots of patients, we have to have each other,” he said.
His more than 20-year career in providing EMS services started early, but he also credited Orangeburg County EMS Director Stephanie Givens for creating a warm environment that puts employee morale and community safety first.
“She has a want to help this community. She has a drive to lift up this EMS system, and it’s palpable. Her drive and her want to do things the correct way got me here. She’s all about all of us being a family and a team,” Varnadoe said.
He said COVID presented extraordinary work challenges for the EMS staff.
“We were not even bringing our computers in because we didn’t want the cross contamination from the patient to the computer, to the nurse, to the next patient and who knows where. So it changed how we ... did our business side, to starting to wear N-95 masks on every call and just really making us understand it’s not so much if we get sick, but the understanding if we don’t use proper cleanliness, we could get someone else who is susceptible sick,” Varnadoe said.
He said he doesn’t feel like he and his EMS colleagues are heroes, but their families are in having to adjust to what has become a "lifestyle” for them.
“Our families have to live with us, and there’s things that we have to do that our families have to understand. [It’s like], ‘OK, well, Dad’s not going to be home because he’s stuck on this call,’ or ‘Dad’s got to quarantine because he’s been around this sickness,’” Varnadoe said.
“The long hours, the things that we see, it is absolutely a lifestyle and, in my opinion, our families that do this with us are more heroes than we are,” he said.
Young said the work of the county’s EMS staff and the Guard is appreciated.
“We appreciate it a whole lot. A lot of times the sacrifices that they make are not always recognized,” the administrator said.
McCarty said, “I am very proud of my soldiers, but I’m also very proud of their families. ... And I always like to also thank our employers, who are willing to give their employees the opportunity to leave their jobs and come and do this. Without that type of support, we really could not do what we do.”
