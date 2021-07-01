UNSUNG HEROES: EMS, National Guard put team in teamwork with COVID outreach

“We’ve got airmen now that are deployed overseas in support of operations either in Afghanistan or Iraq. We’ve got soldiers that are in the nation’s capital, and we’ve had soldiers deployed here in the state for other purposes, to include civil unrest,” he said.

Varnadoe said it takes teamwork among not only EMS staff and state National Guard members, but several other local entities, including fire, law enforcement and risk-management departments.

“We’ve been calling it ... building bridges back toward each other. We have to have it because on those bad scenes, on those scenes with lots of patients, we have to have each other,” he said.

His more than 20-year career in providing EMS services started early, but he also credited Orangeburg County EMS Director Stephanie Givens for creating a warm environment that puts employee morale and community safety first.

“She has a want to help this community. She has a drive to lift up this EMS system, and it’s palpable. Her drive and her want to do things the correct way got me here. She’s all about all of us being a family and a team,” Varnadoe said.

He said COVID presented extraordinary work challenges for the EMS staff.