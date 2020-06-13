UNSUNG HEROES: County keeps 'public servants' safe on the job

Howell said one of the main focuses was keeping the lines of communication open with the citizens.

“We made sure folks had the equipment needed to be able to take calls from the citizens or receive emails,” she said.

Additionally, the county’s administrative building began using temperature scanners to check employees and encourage the citizens who enter the building to use it as well.

Williams said in order to keep EMS and fire employees safe, the 911 call-takers had to start screening more thoroughly before dispatching.

“Some of the procedures we had to put in place like EMS and fire, we had to start having the 911 call-takers start doing screening questions for COVID-19-related symptoms,” he said. “Therefore, our EMS crews and our fire crews could have advance notice, that way they could make sure they had all the proper protective equipment that they had on the trucks.”

The virus has given the county a look at potential changes to the regular ways of operating to move certain interactions online rather than in person.