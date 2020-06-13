UNSUNG HEROES: County keeps 'public servants' safe on the job

From Emergency Medical Services to the fire districts, the employees of Orangeburg County have pulled together to ensure citizens are well taken care of during the coronavirus emergency.
Angel Howell, director of administrative services, said it was a team effort with a three-fold strategy.
“Preparation, implementation, and those who were boots on the ground like our EMS department and fire department,” Howell said. “From day one, we prepared. We made sure that our employees had the protective gear that they needed like our EMS department, fire, sheriff.”
“We also made sure that the ones that had to continue to work had the necessary equipment to keep going and protect themselves,” she said.
Todd Williams, county risk manager, echoed her statements, saying administration prepared by ordering supplies well in advance.
“We’ve absolutely been worried about our employees,” Williams said. “That’s why we made sure that we got ahead of the game when everything started happening way back in January and February, ordering PPEs and trying to plan.”
Williams said they were able to coordinate with the hospital and 17 municipalities on the needs of the county.
“We had an administrator and a council that was very supportive in allowing us to order the PPEs and supplies,” he said. “We were able to get ahead of the game and order that PPE and get it out to our employees so that we would not have an outbreak.”
Howell said one of the main focuses was keeping the lines of communication open with the citizens.
“We made sure folks had the equipment needed to be able to take calls from the citizens or receive emails,” she said.
Additionally, the county’s administrative building began using temperature scanners to check employees and encourage the citizens who enter the building to use it as well.
Williams said in order to keep EMS and fire employees safe, the 911 call-takers had to start screening more thoroughly before dispatching.
“Some of the procedures we had to put in place like EMS and fire, we had to start having the 911 call-takers start doing screening questions for COVID-19-related symptoms,” he said. “Therefore, our EMS crews and our fire crews could have advance notice, that way they could make sure they had all the proper protective equipment that they had on the trucks.”
The virus has given the county a look at potential changes to the regular ways of operating to move certain interactions online rather than in person.
“More and more as we advance through 2020, we want to make sure that the citizens have the opportunity to pay bills online and put as much stuff online just for the convenience of our citizens,” Williams said. “What can we do online, what can we do less of in person and do on virtual platforms now?”
He said those still wanting to come into the offices directly to pay through cash will have that ability and the use of technology will make a smoother process for everyone.
“A lot of times, the virtual platforms can keep some of our directors and employees at their work sites instead of having them come in for a meeting,” Williams said. “With the platform and technology now, it’s allowed our directors and department heads to stay at their particular work sites and remote in.”
“We’ve seen that that platform has been very good for us,” he said. “The technological advances and strides that we’ve made as a county, which administration and council have been working on for years, it was honestly just the perfect timing.”
Howell said the county’s courts continued to offer services as well.
“The judicial system did not stop operating,” she said. “They accommodated their work process by video conferencing during hearings.”
Similarly, this was the approach used for the County Council meetings.
“We wanted to make sure that we could continue to conduct all of the county business to include the County Council meetings continuing so that we can move county business along,” Howell said.
Williams included thanks to all of the county’s employees that pushed through to keep the county moving forward.
“Were some of our employees scared, absolutely,” he said. “But our employees have really hung in there so we want to thank our employees for continuing to work and serve the citizens.”
Deputy Sheriff Clifford Goodwin at the County Administrative Building said he did not stop working.
“It was a bit frightening but I enjoyed being able to help,” Goodwin said. “I’ve always been a person that liked to help other people.”
“I’ve always felt that if everybody helped somebody, this would be a different world,” he said.
He would come into work and take on tasks such as directing people coming to the building looking to pay taxes, who to call and collecting mail for the employees to place in storage.
“It was quite an adjustment in the beginning, trying to keep my hands clean and not wanting to touch a lot of surfaces,” Goodwin said.
He added that he began using paper towels before touching handles and different surfaces.
Howell and Williams also thanked the citizens for their patience throughout the entire struggle and said the people are the reason they work in local government.
“We work in local government to serve our local community and to make it the best community that we can,” Williams said. “Always plan for the future and strive for the future for Orangeburg to grow with more industry coming in, more jobs, more houses, more restaurants, more stores.”
“All that has to be a community wide endeavor,” he said.
“We’re public servants and that’s why Mr. Young wanted to make sure, you hear people say you have to take care of home first and that’s why he wanted to make sure that his employees were good,” Howell said. “That’s why schedules were modified so that in the unfortunate event that someone did get ill, it didn’t take out an entire department and we couldn’t offer the services that we needed to offer.”
