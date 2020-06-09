UNSUNG HEROES: City of Orangeburg sanitation, service workers 'in the middle of it'

Working through COVID-19 was somewhat of a concern to Holman, but he knew he needed to do what was best for others.

"I would not consider myself a hero because we all have jobs to do," Holman said. "They pay me to do a job and I do my job to take care of my family. I don't consider myself a hero."

Orangeburg Department of Public Works Director Dean Felkel praised the city's sanitation front-line sanitation workers for their dedication and service to the city, not only during COVID-19, but all year.

"Sanitation is definitely a hard job that we have to work even in normal conditions," Felkel said. "We have to work in all conditions: rain, sleet, snow. They have to provide the service, but unlike others that may go under shelter, we are out there in the middle of it."

"COVID-19 has exacerbated the situation a little bit with regards to the conditions we have to work in, but they have had to continue doing their job," he said. "These guys have been through it from day one of this whole process. It was a scary moment for them, because no one knew anything about it and still don't know everything about it."

Felkel said the men in the city's sanitation department most likely do not think of themselves as heroes but their role is crucial.