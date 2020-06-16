UNSUNG HEROES: City of Orangeburg employees proud to serve residents

"It is a blessing for some of us to be home and it is a blessing for some of us to still be at work," Franklin continued. "Jobs are hard to find. If you have to come here to work, just be safe. You can't worry about the next person but just cover yourself."

Franklin says he believes he is a hero.

"If I can do anything to help someone else, I will," he said.

Superintendent of Recreation and Marketing Shawn Taylor also continued to work throughout COVID-19.

He and other staff members have been working on the city's Parks and Recreation Department's “Rec on the Go” program, a virtual online program keeping residents engaged with the department’s activities virtually.

"We believe in getting our community engaged and active," Taylor said. "I truly believe an active community is a healthy community and a healthy community is a prosperous community."

"It is very, very important for us to continue to find outlets for our community to engage in the great outdoors or what we call 'It starts in parks,'" he said.

"Investment in our future is very, very important for us as we continue to look at post-COVID and how we can engage citizens in recreational league activities," he said.