UNSUNG HEROES: 'A lot more than just a job'; Grove Park Hospice helps patients, families

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“But the reward is that the patient is no longer suffering and we were able to keep them comfortable in their homes,” White said. That’s very rewarding and she plans on going on with her work.

“It’s not for the money but that I love what I do,” she said.

COVID’s effects on hospice care

COVID-19 was extremely hard on hospice patients, who were already lonely, Hare said.

Some of them could get out, but others were bedridden. After COVID hit, no one could visit them, not even their families.

Nursing homes only allowed visits by the nurses every other week, and they had to be eyes and ears for the families, she said.

Volunteers had been visiting them twice a week and then suddenly that was over, she said. Volunteers, social workers and chaplains called them on the phone, but that wasn’t the same as seeing them in person.

Some people visited them with FaceTime or Zoom, but so many elderly people are not computer savvy, she said.

It was also very difficult on caregivers, Hare said. They had so little backup and were already so busy.