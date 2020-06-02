'Unrest in our nation': A statement by Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As mayor of this great city, I personally understand the reaction by people of color regarding the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minn. I will defend the fundamental right of citizens to protest, particularly when they believe police misconduct epitomizes racism and injustice.

However, protesters should follow the advice of our great civil rights leaders who have demonstrated convincingly that peaceful protests and demonstrations can bring significant change. There is no place for vandalism, destruction of property and the like. Much can be gained from engaging in appropriate discourse. Law enforcement officers, community leaders should come together to settle matters that potentially may erupt into chaos.

America is better than what we have seen across the nation in recent weeks. Let’s come together and work together to settle our differences. Let’s wipeout racial injustice, discrimination, bigotry and make our nation a place where we all can live together in peace and harmony.

