University of South Carolina president resigns; Pastides named new interim president
University of South Carolina president resigns; Pastides named new interim president

After focused discussions with President Bob Caslen, University of South Carolina Board of Trustees Chair C. Dorn Smith III, MD announced that Caslen has tendered his resignation, according to a press release from the university.

Smith thanked Caslen and his wife Shelly for their service to the university during the challenges of the last two years.

Smith also announced that former President Harris Pastides has agreed to serve as the interim president of the university. A search for a permanent president will be initiated immediately.

Bob Caslen

Caslen
