Universities sponsoring vaccination event in Orangeburg
Vaccinations illustration
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Claflin and South Carolina State universities in conjunction with the Medical University of South Carolina are sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, April 20.

The event, which is free to everyone, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at S.C. State’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley St., Orangeburg.

If available, please bring an insurance card and photo ID. These items are not required in order to receive a vaccine, and you will not be charged.

You must have an appointment. No on-site registration. To schedule online, visit: musc.co/community

If you do not have internet access and need assistance, call 843-876-7227 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Second-dose appointments are automatically scheduled for May 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SHM Memorial Center.

