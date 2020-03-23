Universities, court officials announce changes

Institutions and groups throughout The T&D Region continue to announce changes designed to protect the public against the coronavirus.
Claflin commencement
Claflin University has decided to postpone May commencement and reschedule the event for December.
“With so many unknowns about this virus, we want to ensure our graduates can celebrate this milestone with their families and loved ones. This decision was not made lightly, as we continue to keep the health and safety of the Claflin family at the forefront,” the university said in an email last week.
Those who were on track for degree completion for May 2020 will receive their degree by mail from Claflin University.
South Carolina State University
S.C. State students began remote instruction on Monday. Remote instruction will continue until the end of the semester.
University leadership has announced that a mandatory evacuation of residence halls is now necessary and has established protocols to facilitate students returning to campus to collect their personal belongings.
They are as follows:
• The deadline for moving out of residence halls is 6 p.m. March 29.
• Students should contact their residence life coordinator to schedule an appointment to retrieve their belongings and check out of their residence hall.
• Appointments are available daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. until March 29.
• Students with extenuating circumstances who have been granted approval to remain on campus for the remainder of the semester will be asked to confirm verification of exemption provided by the vice president for student affairs and complete a questionnaire concerning their current health status.
• For additional questions regarding residence halls and student check-out, email SCSUHOUSING@SCSU.EDU.
Court
According to the 1st Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, roll call dates scheduled for April are effectively postponed.
All cases currently scheduled for first or second appearances will be rescheduled for May 11, 2020 at 9 a.m.
The Orangeburg/Calhoun Public Defender's Office may be reached at 803-531-7090.
General Sessions jury trials scheduled through April 2020 are canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date. All individuals summoned for jury duty or subpoenaed for trial for those weeks will not be required to report to the Courthouse.
Juvenile Court detention hearings will continue to be held on an emergency basis.
Expungements will only be processed via mail.
All courts will be locked, and court security will screen individuals to determine their necessity to enter the buildings. The courthouses will only be available for critical functions.
Public defender
The Orangeburg/Calhoun County Public Defender’s Office is currently closed to the public. If you need to be screened for an attorney, call the office. It is currently changing all appointments to telephone appointments only. All clients with pending charges will receive letters from the office with instructions. The offices can be reached at 803-536-5682 or 803-531-7090 Monday- Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m.