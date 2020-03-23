Universities, court officials announce changes

Institutions and groups throughout The T&D Region continue to announce changes designed to protect the public against the coronavirus.

Claflin commencement

Claflin University has decided to postpone May commencement and reschedule the event for December.

“With so many unknowns about this virus, we want to ensure our graduates can celebrate this milestone with their families and loved ones. This decision was not made lightly, as we continue to keep the health and safety of the Claflin family at the forefront,” the university said in an email last week.

Those who were on track for degree completion for May 2020 will receive their degree by mail from Claflin University.

South Carolina State University

S.C. State students began remote instruction on Monday. Remote instruction will continue until the end of the semester.

University leadership has announced that a mandatory evacuation of residence halls is now necessary and has established protocols to facilitate students returning to campus to collect their personal belongings.

They are as follows: