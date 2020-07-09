Unity march planned for Saturday

A unity march is planned for Saturday in Orangeburg to address criminal justice reform.
The march will start at 9 a.m. at the All-Star Triangle bowling alley on Russell Street and end at the Orangeburg County Courthouse steps.
Organizer Denitra Bovian said marchers will focus on ending police brutality, reforming the bail system, ending juveniles being tried as adults and creating a new approach to policing.
“I wanted to bring awareness not only to police brutality but for what I think would be best, which is police reform and using effective community policing instead of a traditional policing approach,” Bovian said.
Speakers for the event include Bovian, NAACP Orangeburg Branch President Barbara Johnson Williams, Giving a Child a Dream Foundation founder Kelvin Gadson and one of the children from the foundation.
Bovian said they hope to address unfair practices in the bail system, which she said ensures those who are economically vulnerable are more likely to remain in jail prior to receiving a court date.
“I think it results in more people of color and people who are economically vulnerable spending more time in jail because they can’t post bail,” she said.
Additionally, Bovian hopes the march brings attention to the trying of juveniles as adults.
“I think the whole purpose of the juvenile justice system was to give at-risk youths a chance to progress and be rehabilitated in their youth stage,” she said. “I think trying them as adults, sending them as children to adult jails only results in making them hardened criminals.”
“They’re far more likely to be abused in prison and when they do get out of prison, to repeat their crimes,” she added.
Bovian hopes the march serves as a call to action and inspires community engagement.
“I hope people realize that it’s not a one-time situation where there was just one march or there was just one particular event that was the catalyst behind all that,” she said. “That everyone becomes engaged and realizes this is something that we all need to be active in.”
“I think that once we put our collective voices together, we can put forth the change that we think that we deserve,” Bovian said.
