Unity march planned for Saturday

“I think the whole purpose of the juvenile justice system was to give at-risk youths a chance to progress and be rehabilitated in their youth stage,” she said. “I think trying them as adults, sending them as children to adult jails only results in making them hardened criminals.”

“They’re far more likely to be abused in prison and when they do get out of prison, to repeat their crimes,” she added.

Bovian hopes the march serves as a call to action and inspires community engagement.

“I hope people realize that it’s not a one-time situation where there was just one march or there was just one particular event that was the catalyst behind all that,” she said. “That everyone becomes engaged and realizes this is something that we all need to be active in.”

“I think that once we put our collective voices together, we can put forth the change that we think that we deserve,” Bovian said.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1