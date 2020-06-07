Unified effort sought at ‘Peaceful Call to Action’; Orangeburg event focuses on racism, inequality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the wake of public outcries across the nation, Orangeburg residents gathered Sunday at Harmon Park to discuss police brutality, systemic racism and political action strategies.

“Too many of us are working, but we’re working individually,” Mellichamp Elementary School Principal Hayward Jean said. “We’re not working together, we’re not united and now is a time to unite our forces.”

“We are tired of black men crucified on the pavement, especially when our savior was already crucified so that we can live,” he said.

The “Orangeburg I Can’t Breathe: A Peaceful Call to Action” event was organized by members of the E3 Movement (Engage, Educate, Empower).

They sought to bring light to issues not only throughout the U.S., but also within Orangeburg County.

“Our movement is simply about taking your voices and holding people accountable,” Robert Hemby said. “You demand what you expect, but you encourage what you tolerate.”

“Emotions die down, but this will not,” he said. “The movement is continuous.”

It is important for people to know that there is now a voice that will look to empower people of color, Hemby said.