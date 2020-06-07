Unified effort sought at ‘Peaceful Call to Action’; Orangeburg event focuses on racism, inequality

In the wake of public outcries across the nation, Orangeburg residents gathered Sunday at Harmon Park to discuss police brutality, systemic racism and political action strategies.
“Too many of us are working, but we’re working individually,” Mellichamp Elementary School Principal Hayward Jean said. “We’re not working together, we’re not united and now is a time to unite our forces.”
“We are tired of black men crucified on the pavement, especially when our savior was already crucified so that we can live,” he said.
The “Orangeburg I Can’t Breathe: A Peaceful Call to Action” event was organized by members of the E3 Movement (Engage, Educate, Empower).
They sought to bring light to issues not only throughout the U.S., but also within Orangeburg County.
“Our movement is simply about taking your voices and holding people accountable,” Robert Hemby said. “You demand what you expect, but you encourage what you tolerate.”
“Emotions die down, but this will not,” he said. “The movement is continuous.”
It is important for people to know that there is now a voice that will look to empower people of color, Hemby said.
“Our next plan is to meet with a variety of officials on every aspect of what's going on in our community and begin to have an open dialogue with them about the systemic racism that’s taking place, about the inequalities within our communities,” Hemby said. “Police brutality is a very touchy subject, the Confederate flag in our town is a very touchy subject. So all those things are going to be addressed.”
Jean encouraged people to work as a team and with God to combat social injustice.
He also encouraged those with positions of influence to use it for the greater good of the overall message.
“I need you to make sure when you breathe, you understand you’re breathing not your own power, you’re breathing out the power of God,” Jean said. “One of the greatest threats to this movement is for you to have breath and not use it.”
Jean emphasized a need to identify and change systems rather than just the symptoms of the injustices.
“Do not fight the symptoms more than we fight the system,” he said. “When you can’t see it, you’ve got to know it’s the system but when you can see it, I need you to know it’s the symptoms.”
He noted the symptoms include such things as police brutality and inequities in education, but the systems are the redlining of communities and allowing limited access to people living in poverty.
Jean said in order to fight those systems, the public must continuously attend school board, city council and county council meetings.
He also encouraged parents to continue having conversations with their children.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell attended the gathering and said he was asked why he seemed to be inviting protests.
“People are hurting and people need to be heard,” Ravenell said.
“Every morning when I wake up, I understand that my responsibility is 1,100 square miles,” Ravenell added. “We’ve all got a lot of work to do.”
Ravenell asked the group to keep him involved.
State Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, was in attendance and said the gathering was “a continuation of that effort and struggle which our people have endured for over 400 years.”
Govan noted the importance of keeping everyone involved.
“It’s important to be in mind of the fact that we need all persons of goodwill engaged in this process,” Govan said. “I think it’s important that we stand on godly principles which speak to the fact that God does not acknowledge race or person and that we all stand in unity as brothers of this world.”
Dr. Kevin Ray encouraged men to stand strong and fight for change. He’s running against Govan in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
“We cannot allow anyone else to speak for us more than we speak for us,” Ray said. “The only way we’re going to effect change is if we’re real with each other.
Ray put special emphasis on the need for African American men to take the lead and continue to push for equality.
Chris Scarborough said this is the beginning of a new era of holding people accountable and being involved.
“I know you’re sick and tired,” Scarborough said. “We need to start getting involved and not letting things happen that we don’t know about and hold people accountable.”
“It’s time to move, it’s time to do something, get involved with something,” he said.
At the end of the meeting, the crowd joined together in taking a knee and raising a fist in the air for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in commemoration of George Floyd.
