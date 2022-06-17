Unemployment rates up locally

Unemployment rates went up across The T&D Region in May, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Friday.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate increased to 5.9 percent for the month, which is up from 5 percent in April. The county had the state’s third-highest unemployment rate in May.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate increased to 5.8 percent in May from an April rate of 5 percent.

The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate among South Carolina’s 46 counties in May.

Calhoun County’s rate increased to 3.4 percent in May from 2.8 percent in April.

Calhoun County was tied in May for the state’s 15th highest unemployment rate. Chesterfield, Darlington, McCormick, Georgetown and Lancaster counties had the same rate.

All South Carolina counties saw their unemployment rates increase in May. Even so, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was unchanged at 3.3 percent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent in May, according to the Census Bureau.

About 2.3 million people are employed in the state, according to SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

While the number of employed people is up, Ellzey said the state still has more than 114,000 postings at SC Works Online Services.

“Manufacturing jobs are among the best in South Carolina,” Ellzey said. “If jobseekers are looking for employment that spans different specialties, supports career paths and job growth, and has flexibility for workers to learn skills, manufacturing is a great fit.”

“Weekly wages in manufacturing have grown by 16.7% in the last two years and jobs in the industry are up by more than 4,000 since January of this year," he said.

In other nearby counties, May unemployment rates were:

• Allendale – 6 percent

• Barnwell – 5.1 percent

• Dorchester – 2.9 percent

• Lexington – 2.5 percent

