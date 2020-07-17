Unemployment rates fall as T&D Region gets back to work

Unemployment rates improved in The T&D Region in June as more people got back to work with the economy slowly reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate decreased in June to 12.1%, which is down from 14.3% in May.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in March before the impact of the coronavirus shutdown.
The county had the state’s third-highest jobless rate in June among South Carolina’s 46 counties.
Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 12.0% in June, down from 13.2% in May. It was 6.4% in March.
The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate in June.
Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 8.7% in June, down from 10.2% in May. Its rate was 3.6% in March.
The county's rate was tied for 20th lowest in the state in June.
The falling unemployment rates come on the heels of the month of May, which saw regional jobless rates the highest in six years.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased considerably to 8.7% in June from May’s revised estimate of 12.4%.
“There are many promising economic indicators in June’s employment situation," said Executive Director Dan Ellzey of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. "More than 105,000 people rejoined the workforce since last month’s release. That means we now have more than 2,222,000 South Carolinians working. While that is not as high as the March level, it does show great improvement."
Ellzey said another economic marker is the decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 8.7%.
"While that is nowhere near the March level of 3.2%, it is dramatically better than the May number of 12.4%," Ellzey said. "It is also significantly better than the U.S. national average of 11.1%."
"These positive economic numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state," Ellzey said. "It is encouraging to see that our businesses can reopen and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers. The continued success of our businesses, to both reopen and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery."
Ellzey said much work still needs to be done.
"We still have South Carolinians filing initial claims at a rate that is double of what we saw in 2009," he said. "We will continue to process these claims as quickly as possible and get benefits into the hands of eligible claimants."
“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors," S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said. "We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 13.3% in May to 11.1% in June.
In other area counties, June's unemployment rate was:
• Allendale – 11.7%
• Barnwell – 9.1%
• Dorchester – 8.7%
• Lexington – 6.5%
