Unemployment rates fall as T&D Region gets back to work

Ellzey said another economic marker is the decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 8.7%.

"While that is nowhere near the March level of 3.2%, it is dramatically better than the May number of 12.4%," Ellzey said. "It is also significantly better than the U.S. national average of 11.1%."

"These positive economic numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state," Ellzey said. "It is encouraging to see that our businesses can reopen and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers. The continued success of our businesses, to both reopen and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery."

Ellzey said much work still needs to be done.

"We still have South Carolinians filing initial claims at a rate that is double of what we saw in 2009," he said. "We will continue to process these claims as quickly as possible and get benefits into the hands of eligible claimants."