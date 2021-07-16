Unemployment rates across T&D Region spike in June

Bamberg County saw the largest increase in unemployment for the month of June and has the highest jobless rate in the state, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Friday.
Bamberg County's June unemployment rate was 8.7%, up 1.9% from its May rate of 6.8%.
The 1.9% increase was the highest unemployment rate increase of any of the state's 46 counties for the month.
Southern Carolina Economic Development Alliance Vice President of Marketing Kay Maxwell said the county has not had any industrial or manufacturing closures, and said the unemployment rate numbers need to be put into perspective.
"The smaller counties tend to have higher unemployment rates in general," Maxwell said.
About half of the counties with the highest unemployment rates in the state for the month of June have workforces of less than 10,000. Bamberg County is also one of the least populous counties in the state.
Looking deeper at the DEW numbers, Bamberg County had 412 people unemployed for the month of June with about 4,334 individuals working. There are 88 more people unemployed in Bamberg County compared to May 2021.
These numbers are improved as compared to June 2020, when there were 526 unemployed. Last June, Bamberg County's unemployment rate was 10.8%
Maxwell also noted DEW is showing while there are 412 Bamberg County residents unemployed, about 100 have applied for unemployment. Currently, DEW is reporting 185 job openings in Bamberg County.
Maxwell noted there are job opportunities available.
She also cited DEW, which shows that nearly 1,000 people commute from Bamberg County to Orangeburg County to work, meaning unemployment numbers know no borders.
"We have regional economies," Maxwell said. "There are challenges in rural counties no doubt."
She said the Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance continues to strive to support existing companies and recruit new companies to the area.
Orangeburg County had an unemployment rate of 8.0% in June. That increased from 6.6% in May.
The 1.4% increase was tied for the third largest spike for the month of June with Marlboro County.
Orangeburg County's unemployment rate is also tied for third highest with Marlboro County.
In Orangeburg County, which saw its unemployment rate increase by 1.4%, 2,725 individuals were listed as unemployed in June as compared to 2,218 unemployed in May.
DEW is reporting about 3,892 job openings in Orangeburg County.
That is a 507-person increase in those who are unemployed over the month. There are 31,249 individuals working in Orangeburg County, according to DEW.
Compared to June 2020, there are 1,160 more people working in Orangeburg County today. Orangeburg's County's June 2020 unemployment rate was 10.9%.
The summer months typically see local unemployment rates spike in The T&D Region due to seasonal layoffs at two large local employers: Allied Air and Husqvarna. The companies slow production during the summer months.
Calhoun County’s rate was 5.0% in June. That’s up from 4.1% in May. It had the state’s 15 highest unemployment rate, tied with Sumter County.
About 32 more individuals were unemployed in Calhoun County compared to May.
A total of 6,313 individuals are working in Calhoun County. That is nearly 300 more than were working in the county a year ago. Calhoun County's unemployment rate in June 2020 was 7.6%
While all counties in the state saw their unemployment rates increase for the month of June, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.5% in June from 4.6% in May.
The difference is in the way the statistics are presented.
The state’s unemployment rate is adjusted for seasonal differences in employment, taking into account teachers who aren’t working and summertime employment.