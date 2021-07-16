Unemployment rates across T&D Region spike in June

Bamberg County saw the largest increase in unemployment for the month of June and has the highest jobless rate in the state, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Friday.

Bamberg County's June unemployment rate was 8.7%, up 1.9% from its May rate of 6.8%.

The 1.9% increase was the highest unemployment rate increase of any of the state's 46 counties for the month.

Southern Carolina Economic Development Alliance Vice President of Marketing Kay Maxwell said the county has not had any industrial or manufacturing closures, and said the unemployment rate numbers need to be put into perspective.

"The smaller counties tend to have higher unemployment rates in general," Maxwell said.

About half of the counties with the highest unemployment rates in the state for the month of June have workforces of less than 10,000. Bamberg County is also one of the least populous counties in the state.

Looking deeper at the DEW numbers, Bamberg County had 412 people unemployed for the month of June with about 4,334 individuals working. There are 88 more people unemployed in Bamberg County compared to May 2021.