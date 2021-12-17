 Skip to main content
Unemployment down again in T&D Region

Unemployment rates declined in The T&D Region in November, reflecting a pattern seen across South Carolina.

Orangeburg County saw its unemployment rate drop to 5.7% in November, down from 6% in October, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce numbers released Friday.

Bamberg County saw its unemployment rate hold steady at 5.8% in November, same as October.

Calhoun County’s rate for November was 3.4%, a drop from 3.5% in October.

Marlboro County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in November at 6.8%.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in November from 3.9 percent in October.

Unemployment estimates decreased to 89,473 people. That is a significant decrease of 4,892 people from the October 2021 estimate, according to SCDEW.

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October.

In other nearby counties, November's unemployment rates were:

• Allendale – 6%

• Barnwell – 5.3%

• Dorchester – 2.7%

• Lexington – 2.3%

