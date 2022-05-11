'Uncovered' wins Headliner Award

The Post and Courier has received first-place honors in the prestigious National Headliner Awards for its collaborative series aimed at exposing government corruption and misconduct throughout South Carolina.

The Uncovered project received the top award for public service among newspapers in smaller media markets. The Post and Courier teamed with 18 community newspapers, including The Times and Democrat, throughout the Palmetto State to examine questionable conduct among public officials, producing some 40 stories along the way. In doing so, the ongoing series also highlighted the vital role newspapers play as watchdogs of taxpayer dollars and democracy.

“Recognizing that the decline of the newspaper industry seemed coincident with the rise of local graft in South Carolina, The Post and Courier organized a statewide SWAT team of media outlets to support one another and lend muscle to investigative reporting on the micro level,” the award judges wrote in their comments.

The National Headliner Awards were founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City. The annual contest is one of the oldest and largest in the country that recognizes journalistic merit in the communications industry.

Top finalists in the public service category included The Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Madison Capital Times and Appleton-Post-Crescent. Other top winners included The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Uncovered previously received a special citation from the Selden Ring Award, whose judges said the series and its local partnership “provides a model for news organizations in other communities with news deserts.”

Uncovered also led the way in the S.C. Press Association’s 2021 News Contest, claiming the prestigious Public Service award and first place for Investigative Reporting and Innovation.

