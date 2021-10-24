UNCOVERED: Summerton water tank not cleaned for years -- and no one noticed

This story is by Stephen Hobbs and Thad Moore of The Post and Courier and Kayla Green of The Item in Sumter. The Item is an Uncovered partner.

SUMMERTON — The sludge grew inch by inch with each passing year inside the water tank that fed a nearby housing complex. The blanket of grime was at least a foot deep in some places, and turned the tank’s white interior black and brown.

Apparently no one noticed it. Not the Town of Summerton and the company it hired to operate the water system. Not the company employee who also happened to work as a county water official. Not the state health department, which did not look inside the tank during regular visits.

The revelation only came after residents complained about their water quality. Summerton hired a new water operator this year who found the tank hadn’t been cleaned in more than a decade. He had it inspected.

The mucky buildup found inside is a striking example of the disarray the town of Summerton’s water systems were in. Earlier this year, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control found broken equipment, concerning test results and records that were allegedly falsified. DHEC ordered fixes, and the town became the subject of state and federal investigations.