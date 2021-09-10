UNCOVERED: SLED investigating Summerton councilman

Documents obtained by the newspapers showed that an outside consultant had found major problems with Summerton’s systems: unrepaired equipment, missing paperwork and insect poison scattered around drinking wells. A state health inspector said that systems no longer met state standards and some people were told for months to boil their water.

Council members in the town, located about 50 miles southeast of Columbia, said they only learned about the issues after residents complained about illnesses and cloudy drinks. In response, Summerton officials this spring ended the town’s contract with Stukes’ employer, Blackman Laboratory, which had a role in the town’s water systems for decades.

Crosby, the SLED spokesman, declined to release additional information about the agency’s investigation because it is ongoing.

The previous story about Stukes was part of Uncovered, a yearlong initiative in which The Post and Courier has teamed up with community newspapers to expose government misconduct across South Carolina. In cases like Summerton’s, reporters have found that the state’s weak ethics enforcement allows apparent violations and conflicts of interest to go unchecked.