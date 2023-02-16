State investigators have found no foul play in the mysterious death of a South Carolina State University student last spring.

But they did uncover apparent missteps by campus police that delayed a full investigation and left gaps in the evidence available to agents trying to determine what happened to young Amya Carr.

Carr, 21, was co-captain of S.C. State’s dance team when students found her unconscious in her dorm room last April 13. They rushed her to Orangeburg’s Regional Medical Center, where she died. S.C. State’s police said in an incident report that Carr died from an asthma attack, but no autopsy was done.

State law requires universities to immediately report on-campus deaths and sexual assaults to the State Law Enforcement Division so agents can do independent investigations. But S.C. State’s police department didn’t do so for six weeks. And when SLED agents in late May finally began looking into Carr’s death and SC State’s handling of it, they found one lapse after another.

Campus police failed to document interviews with potential witnesses at the hospital; they didn’t take photos of Carr’s dorm room or take down the names of the medical personnel who treated her. They even included the wrong date of her death in an incident report.

Agents also learned that SC State Police Chief Timothy Taylor interviewed two students six weeks after Carr’s death and after SLED agents had begun looking at the case. The students had helped take Carr to the hospital. Taylor did the interview without SLED’s approval or knowledge.

Another unusual aspect of S.C. State’s involvement came to light after agents interviewed a campus police officer who had been dispatched to Carr’s dorm room that day to protect a possible crime scene and gather evidence. The officer, no longer employed with the department, told agents she found a small amount of marijuana and secured it in a patrol office drawer because no evidence bags were available and the evidence room was locked. She said Chief Taylor then told her to write a report saying that Carr died of natural causes, and that she wasn’t comfortable doing so since she hadn’t seen an autopsy report.

Orangeburg County Deputy Coroner Michael Bartley reportedly opted against an autopsy after speaking with physicians, seeing no signs of trauma and learning of Carr’s lengthy history with asthma. Bartley himself is a former S.C. State police chief who lost his job in 2012 amid another SLED investigation. He pleaded guilty the following year to federal charges in connection with a kickback scheme.

‘Action and inactions’

SLED’s investigation into Carr’s death was ultimately turned over to the joint public integrity unit of the 1st and 14th circuit solicitor’s offices for review. They found insufficient evidence of any criminal wrongdoing and declined to take the case before a grand jury, records show.

But the chief prosecutors from those circuits still harbor concerns about S.C. State’s handling of the case. They plan to detail them in a letter to SLED, said 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, whose district includes the university.

“While no criminal charges are warranted, Solicitor Duffie Stone and I have many concerns with regard to the actions and inactions of S.C. State on this matter,” Pascoe said. “First and foremost, SLED should have been notified immediately about Miss Carr’s death.” He said they wanted to make sure “this sort of thing doesn’t happen at other universities and colleges in the future.”

Samuel Watson, a spokesman for the university, said had no immediate responses to the findings and Pascoe’s comments beyond saying that “report speaks for itself.” Watson has previously defended the decision not to call SLED, saying officials complied with the law “because Ms. Carr’s death did not result from an incident occurring on campus.”

Because of the lapses cited in the report, key questions likely will remain unanswered about Carr’s death, including whether mold played a role. Carr had been diagnosed with asthma as an infant, but her problems seemed to grow worse her sophomore year when she moved into Hugine Suites at South Carolina State University, her mother, Valencia Canzater, told The Post and Courier last year.

Mold is a known cause of asthma flare-ups. A recent Post and Courier investigation documented how mold contamination in colleges across South Carolina made hundreds of students sick, including several instances that sent students to hospitals. SC State logged 43 complaints about mold during the past two years, school’s records show. Of those 43 reports, 32 were in Hugine Suites, the complex where Carr lived. SC State has said it hasn’t received any complaints about mold in the dorm suite where Carr lived. SLED agents investigate criminal cases, and its report on Carr’s death doesn’t delve into mold.

Trouble breathing

The SLED report outlined the events leading to Carr’s death.

A friend told agents that she texted Carr the evening of April 12 to see if she wanted to hang out.

“I would, but my asthma is acting up,” Carr replied.

The pair eventually met up in Carr’s dorm room at 7 p.m. to smoke marijuana. When the friend left 90 minutes later, Carr seemed fine, the report stated. But Carr later called the friend between 4:30 and 5 a.m. to say she was having trouble breathing and needed to go to the hospital.

The friend found Carr alone and naked in the room, which she told agents was odd. Carr struggled to breathe and soon passed out.

The friend wrapped Carr in a blanket and yelled for help. Some ROTC students heard the call and helped the friend carry Carr outside and drive her the hospital. She died there while being treated, authorities said.

Canzeter, Carr’s mother, told SLED that her daughter called her on the evening of June 12 and complained that her asthma was acting up. Canzeter urged her to go to the hospital but Carr refused.

Canzeter told SLED that deputy coroner Bartley initially indicated that an autopsy would be done, But when the hospital contacted her two weeks later to release her daughter’s body, they told her the procedure had not been performed. A nurse told her she would have to pay for a private autopsy if she wanted one, she told SLED.

Canzater told agents she called Bartley, who said he’d opted against an autopsy after learning about Carr’s history of asthma.

Bartley told SLED he didn’t see enough probable cause to warrant an invasive autopsy. He did order toxicology tests, which showed evidence of marijuana in her system, the SLED report states. Carr’s father also told agents that she smoked marijuana and that he had asked her to stop.

The coroner’s office listed her cause of death as pulmonary arrest, or respiratory distress that caused her to stop breathing. The manner of death was left blank, SLED noted, because no autopsy was done.

