UNCOVERED: Sheriff won’t be prosecuted on rape charge

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office declined to prosecute Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis following a state investigation into allegations that Dennis raped a former lieutenant in 1997 and groped her in 2004.

In a letter obtained by The Post and Courier, Heather Weiss, senior assistant deputy attorney general, wrote to the State Law Enforcement Division agent assigned to the case that prosecutors had carefully reviewed SLED’s findings. They concluded “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution,” she wrote.

“We’ve always known these allegations are patently false,” Dennis’ attorney, Shaun Kent, said during a hastily arranged press conference June 1 in Sumter.

“All of the agencies I must stress came to the same conclusion: The case is without merit. The cases will not be prosecuted,” Kent said.

Dennis said nothing during the press conference. Kent took only one brief question before he and Dennis filed out of the room as reporters continued asking questions.

Melissa Addison, the former lieutenant who made the allegations, said she was disappointed but not surprised by the attorney general’s decision.

She said she experienced firsthand the uphill climb many sexual abuse victims face, but that she had few regrets coming forward.

“The sheriff didn’t win anything here,” she said. “And I didn’t lose anything but the weight of carrying the secret.”

Of Dennis, she added: “He knows the truth.”

During the June 1 press conference, Kent said Addison filed lawsuits against Sumter but lost. Addison “came out with these allegations only after she lost her final lawsuit. Simply stated, these actions are of a disgruntled ex-employee.”

But the case went beyond Addison’s explosive claims, highlighting concerns about how the state polices its sheriffs.

A Post and Courier Uncovered report in January found that Addison told state authorities two years ago that Dennis raped her in his home in 1997 and groped her again in 2004 in a department office. (The Post and Courier has partnered with The Sumer Item and 16 other community newspapers to investigate questionable conduct by public officials throughout South Carolina.)

Addison gave the State Law Enforcement Division names and other leads to corroborate her claims.

But SLED did little to verify or debunk her allegations, or even properly record the existence of the case in the first place.

As a result, the case “fell through the cracks,” SLED Chief Mark Keel acknowledged in January.

He ordered a new investigation, and in early May, SLED confirmed that it sent the case to the attorney general for review.

Addison, a former criminal investigator, was skeptical about the speed of the investigation. She said criminal sexual conduct cases can take months. “Because of my personal struggles with navigating through this process,” she said, “it has truly given me new insight regarding the phrase ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.’ ”

She also questioned why the attorney general’s prosecutors didn’t contact her directly about their decision. The office’s own guidelines on sexual assault allegations urge prosecutors to “meet with the victim” and “if case is not able to be charged, make appropriate referrals for victim (counseling, etc.).”

None of that happened, Addison said.

She thanked the S.C. Victim Assistance Network, which worked with her during the recent SLED investigation.

Addison joined the department in 1997 as an evidence technician, working her way through the ranks over the next 19 years to lieutenant.

She alleged that Dennis raped her in his home in 1998 and groped her in the office in the mid-2000s. She filed complaints with the S.C. Human Affairs Commission and federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. When the agencies failed to take on her case, she filed lawsuits against the department. A jury in 2019 sided with the sheriff.

The case comes amid a parade of scandals that affected other South Carolina counties. Since 2010, 15 sheriffs have been charged with crimes and a 16th died before charges could be brought.

This includes recent corruption cases against former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood, former Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland and ex-Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.

It’s a roster of misconduct that has touched one out of three South Carolina counties — so embarrassing that Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year called for legislation requiring sheriffs undergo annual ethics training.

