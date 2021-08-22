UNCOVERED: S.C. citizen watchdogs fill voids

When the auditor's report arrived in late June, the council scheduled an emergency meeting. Wearing a hot pink T-shirt that read “love more,” Brabham left the family farm and steered her white Lincoln to the courthouse, anxious. Dark clouds clustered in the sky.

In the meeting room, she sat in back near a camera livestreaming it for residents everywhere to watch. For once, Brabham didn’t plan to speak.

A reporter from the Barnwell newspaper was sitting in front of her. The reporter turned around to ask, “Are you the woman who runs the Facebook page?”

When a council clerk walked around handing out copies of the audit, a half-dozen people in the audience reached for copies.

Ronald Burkett, whose firm conducted the audit, soon began by explaining that a general ledger is the most fundamental of accounting tools — but the county didn’t even have that. What they did have “makes absolutely no sense,” he said.

Burkett outlined the county's lack of invoices, missing payroll records, bonuses the county clerk paid to employees but didn't report on payroll or W-2s, the sheriff taking out cash withdrawals without explanation of the money's use. Records were hard to find or flat-out missing. The rural county had 45 bank accounts, some taken out in individuals' names.