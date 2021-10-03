UNCOVERED: Politician's company mined a town's sand. Where did the money go?

Under the deal, Summey's company was supposed to create a lake and fields around it. The agreement called for unpaved trails, utilities and public restrooms. It required Summey to keep "complete and accurate records (including truck counts and receipts for all claimed expenses)." Still, the agreement was vague about many details, such as the timing of all that work and what might happen if royalties didn't cover some park projects. That lack of specificity would come back to haunt the town years later.

But when it began, the Jefferson Mine deal represented an exciting opportunity, Wallace said. It was a chance to build a huge new park in a town that didn't have a funding stream to make it happen. Summey quickly landed a permit from the Department of Health and Environmental Control to mine up to 5 acres. But the project soon ran into trouble as DHEC inspectors spotted one permit violation after another.

Summey hired Robert Collins Co. to do the actual work. Based in Barnwell, the company’s motto is “Digging our future one bucket at a time.” But DHEC inspectors found workers had disturbed more land than the 5-acre limit. Summey also had failed to put up enough bond money, a form of insurance should a company walk away from the site. Warnings from DHEC generally went unheeded, and in early 2016, the agency issued a cease-and-desist order.