UNCOVERED: Gas authority tightens policy on travel

Dillingham, who also represents the Chester and Lancaster gas authorities, said those agencies also would have no comments about whether officials plan to tighten their travel policies.

Officials with Fort Hill Natural Gas Authority in Easley and Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority did not respond to requests for comment.

After this year’s first Uncovered report, several board members of the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority amended their reports to the State Ethics Commission to reflect appliance deals they’d received but weren’t available to the public.

South Carolina’s ethics law says that a public official must not use the job to “obtain an economic interest for himself.” And if officials do receive gifts or valuable perks, they must report them to the Ethics Commission, according to the law.

The governor appoints board members in Chester, Lancaster, York and Fort Hill. (Clinton-Newberry’s board members are appointed by local governments.) A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster had no comment Sept. 7 about York’s new policies.

For more on the UNCOVERED project, visit https://www.postandcourier.com/uncovered/

Dionne Gleaton of The Times and Democrat, Colin Demarest of The Aiken Standard, Greg Wilson of The Anderson Observer, Travis Jenkins of The (Chester) News and Reporter, Larry Hilliard of The Gaffney Ledger, Damian Dominguez of The (Greenwood) Index-Journal, Richard Caines of The (Kingstree) News, Andrew Wigger of The Newberry Observer, Kayla Green of The Sumter Item and Barbara Ball of The Voice of Blythewood and Fairfield contributed to this story. Intern Mary Steurer also contributed research.

