UNCOVERED: Gas authority tightens policy on travel

A public gas authority highlighted in The Post and Courier’s Uncovered project recently tightened travel restrictions in the wake of reports that board members and staff jetted off to far-flung locales where they and their spouses dined at pricey restaurants, whizzed down zip lines and took glass-blowing lessons — all on the ratepayers’ tab.
The York County Natural Gas board quietly changed its policies, barring the agency from paying for spouses’ trips and expenses that aren’t directly related to authority business, copies of the policy show.
Paul Dillingham, an attorney for the agency, declined to comment about the changes. But state Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, said: “It’s encouraging to see the board take proactive steps to save ratepayer money.”
Climer said the state still needs legislation to make York and similar utilities more accountable to the public.
He and four other senators filed a bill that would close a loophole in the state ethics law after the initial Uncovered report. The loophole shields gas authority board members from releasing annual financial disclosures — something that other public officials are required to do. The disclosure is designed to prevent conflicts of interest and fraud.
Earlier this year, the newspaper’s Uncovered investigation exposed how York County Natural Gas Authority and four other gas agencies operated like cushy fiefdoms, with staff wining and dining board members who approved their salaries and bonuses, and organizing expensive cross-country junkets.
In 2018, for instance, staff and board members from York, Chester and Lancaster gas authorities flew to Portland, Ore., for a conference, most taking their wives or husbands along.
Once there, they charged the agency’s credit card $1,354 to tool around on Segways. The York contingent paid for a $3,600 “sea to summit” winery tour one day, and a $3,300 tour of the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood with a cozy dinner in a stone lodge overlooking the 620-foot waterfall.
Together, the three authorities spent more than $160,000 on that one conference in Portland.
It was the continuation of a long pattern of excessive spending by these little-scrutinized agencies. In 2019, York and Lancaster board members and staff went to the Green Mountains of Vermont, flying down zip lines, touring Ben & Jerry’s ice cream factory and spending $357 on glass-blowing lessons. That excursion cost ratepayers at least $130,000.
Immediately after the Uncovered report, the head of Chester County Natural Gas Authority, Jason Stewart, defended the agency’s practices.
He told The (Chester) News & Reporter, an Uncovered partner, that he saw no problem with trips with spouses, including a three-day retreat at the swank Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N.C. — a meeting that cost $34,000 for lodging, meals, golf and a tour of Biltmore Estate.
Dillingham, who also represents the Chester and Lancaster gas authorities, said those agencies also would have no comments about whether officials plan to tighten their travel policies.
Officials with Fort Hill Natural Gas Authority in Easley and Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority did not respond to requests for comment.
After this year’s first Uncovered report, several board members of the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority amended their reports to the State Ethics Commission to reflect appliance deals they’d received but weren’t available to the public.
South Carolina’s ethics law says that a public official must not use the job to “obtain an economic interest for himself.” And if officials do receive gifts or valuable perks, they must report them to the Ethics Commission, according to the law.
The governor appoints board members in Chester, Lancaster, York and Fort Hill. (Clinton-Newberry’s board members are appointed by local governments.) A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster had no comment Sept. 7 about York’s new policies.
For more on the UNCOVERED project, visit https://www.postandcourier.com/uncovered/
Dionne Gleaton of The Times and Democrat, Colin Demarest of The Aiken Standard, Greg Wilson of The Anderson Observer, Travis Jenkins of The (Chester) News and Reporter, Larry Hilliard of The Gaffney Ledger, Damian Dominguez of The (Greenwood) Index-Journal, Richard Caines of The (Kingstree) News, Andrew Wigger of The Newberry Observer, Kayla Green of The Sumter Item and Barbara Ball of The Voice of Blythewood and Fairfield contributed to this story. Intern Mary Steurer also contributed research.