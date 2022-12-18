UNCOVERED: Ex-chief caught in scam back as Orangeburg deputy coroner

In 2019, Michael Bartley applied for a part-time job as a county deputy coroner. He seemed well qualified, with previous mortuary experience and having served as police chief at South Carolina State University. When asked on a hiring questionnaire whether he had ever stolen anything from his employers, Bartley wrote no.

Left unmentioned was his guilty plea in 2013 to federal charges that he used his public law enforcement job for personal gain, records obtained by The Post and Courier show. The charges involved a kickback scheme that prosecutors said would have netted Bartley $30,000 and an all-terrain vehicle had it not been exposed. At the time of his court appearance, then-U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles said Bartley "used his position and relationships in an effort to line his pockets at the university’s expense."

Bartley’s hiring in the coroner's office comes amid lingering questions in the death this year of a South Carolina State student— a case Bartley worked on, according to the student’s family. The 2013 federal conviction could make it difficult for him to testify in court as it goes directly to his credibility, one legal expert said.

Adding to the uncertainty, his boss, Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall, ignored public records requests about the case for weeks. What's more, Marshall owes the S.C. Ethics Commission $12,430 over violations of open government rules, as revealed in a new investigation through The Post and Courier-led Uncovered project — a collaboration of local newspapers across South Carolina that explores questionable government conduct.

The Post and Courier asked Marshall and Bartley to discuss these issues. Bartley did not respond. Marshall declined to comment.

Marshall's personal attorney, Maya Grace Slaughter of Orangeburg, said the coroner strives to be timely in her response to public records requests and apologized for the delays. She said Marshall plans to pay her Ethics Commission debts.

Marshall grew up in Holly Hill, attended SC State and is owner-funeral directress and embalmer of Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, according to the company’s website. She was elected county coroner in 1992, becoming the first Black woman to hold such an office in South Carolina.

But during her decades-long career as coroner, she also racked up a reputation for blowing off state ethics rules, a previous Uncovered report found.

Last year, the state Ethics Commission fined Marshall $22,600 for a chronic failure to file her required financial disclosures. These disclosures include information about campaign fundraising and spending, as well as details about her sources of income. Such disclosures bolster government accountability, revealing potential conflicts of interest. Marshall repeatedly ignored the commission’s efforts to reach her about those disclosures and her growing tab of late fees, ethics investigators testified in a June 2021 hearing.

The commission ultimately reduced her $22,600 fine to $17,000 — if she paid five monthly installments of $3,400. Marshall paid the first three. The fourth payment wasn’t honored by the bank, the commission said. The agency has filed a legal judgment over the remaining debt. Slaughter said a "personal family expense" triggered her client's failure to pay on time. "Ms. Marshall has every intent to satisfy her debt," her attorney said.

Marshall also slow-walked public records requests after her office handled the death of Amya Carr.

Carr, 21, was co-captain of the Champagne Dancers, SC State's dance team. She had been having breathing problems that seemed to worsen when she was in her dorm, her mother told The Post and Courier this year. Students in the dorm complex had reported problems with mold, a known cause of asthma flareups.

SC State records show the school logged dozens of complaints about mold in recent years, with most involving Hugine Suites — the dorm complex where Carr lived. The university, however, said no one in Carr's suite had reported mold problems.

One night in April, students rushed her to a local hospital. She died there. A campus police report said Carr died from an asthma attack, but questions about what might have triggered the attack lingered long after her death.

Under South Carolina law, death investigations are required when a person dies in any suspicious or unusual manner, or when in apparent good health. Experts interviewed by The Post and Courier in the wake of Carr’s death said an autopsy normally would be done. But no such postmortem examination was conducted.

Marshall defended her decision not to do an autopsy with a brief statement earlier this year: “The answer is simple. After careful review and investigation of her medical history, an autopsy was not deemed necessary.” The State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating Carr's death.

Given Bartley's past connections to SC State, The Post and Courier in June asked for the coroner's final report. The newspaper asked again in early October. The newspaper also sought documents in his personnel file from the coroner's office and Orangeburg County. Under state law, public bodies must respond to a Freedom of Information Act request in 10 business days if records are less than two years old. The agency then has 30 calendar days to gather the materials.

Marshall failed to meet those public record deadlines. In a brief email in late July, Marshall brushed aside the request, saying merely that "reports housed in the coroner's office are protected" from public release by a federal privacy law and the state Freedom of Information Act.

Taylor Smith, an attorney for the South Carolina Press Association, said that when ignored public records requests are "brought to the attention of the public body and silence persists, then two questions are reasonable to ask: Why? And what are they hiding?"

County staff eventually supplied redacted documents in Bartley’s personnel file, which raised new questions about his hiring.

A letter Feb. 27, 2019, from the county’s human resources department offered Bartley a part-time job as deputy coroner, paying $85 per call. On March 18, 2019, a “new hire checklist” said he had passed his background and reference checks.

Another form asked three questions about whether he had stolen money, items or filed a false expense report. "No" was checked for all three questions.

The form didn’t ask whether new hires had been convicted of any crimes. The files also didn't document his previous work for the coroner in early 2013.

Marshall fired him then when he told her he was about to be indicted in a corruption scheme, The Times and Democrat reported at the time. “The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has and will continue to be an office of utmost integrity, professionalism and ethical standards for the citizens of Orangeburg County,” she told the newspaper.

Bartley's personnel files also contained job references, including one in 2019 from a SC State employee. An administrative assistant in the university police department gave him excellent marks. In the space set aside to explain why he left the job, a county intern who completed the reference check wrote "N/A" on the form. A SC State spokesman said the university doesn't comment on personnel matters.

Orangeburg County's publicly available files didn't mention Bartley's federal conviction. Neither did ones from the state Criminal Justice Academy.

One of the academy's roles is to keep track of law enforcement misconduct.

But when SC State fired Bartley in 2012 amid a SLED investigation, the university's interim police chief wrote to the academy that Bartley lost his job for "violating agency policy NOT involving misconduct," academy records show.

Following his sentencing in 2015, when he received three years of probation and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, federal prosecutors noted that his conviction was for conspiring to use his influence as SC State police chief in exchange for a gratuity.

It could be problematic for a coroner to hire people with criminal records, said Miller Shealy, a professor at the Charleston School of Law and a former prosecutor. If those employees had to testify during a criminal proceeding, attorneys could attack their credibility by focusing on their criminal pasts. “That’s why the FBI and other law enforcement agencies don’t hire convicted felons.”

Unlike his county personnel files and state law enforcement records, Bartley's conviction was well-chronicled in the courts and news stories after an FBI investigation exposed corruption in the highest tiers of SC State’s leadership.

Bartley, then SC State's police chief, was accused of working with the university’s board chairman, Jonathan Pinson, to have the school buy a plot of land known as "the Sportsman Retreat." In exchange, Bartley was to receive $30,000 and an ATV, prosecutors said at the time.

At his sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge David Norton said to Bartley: "It's amazing you sold your integrity so cheaply.”