UNCOVERED: Emails reveal ag school chief eyed ousting whistleblower

Top John de la Howe officials, including the school’s president, used private email accounts as they planned to retaliate against a whistleblower and hid other key decisions during the ag school's infancy, a new Uncovered investigation found.

The revelation came in thousands of pages of emails the Index-Journal obtained from Clemson University, where John de la Howe’s president, Tim Keown, used to work. These emails also suggest he was promised a position at the fledgling school months before the job was posted.

He wasn't alone in using a non-agency email account. As interim president, Sharon Wall relied heavily on a Yahoo! email account, with some of those messages captured in other requests when they included someone's agency email address or in emails sent to Keown.

Together, these emails raise the curtain on ways state officials sidestep public scrutiny.

"The South Carolina Supreme Court has said clearly that one of the purposes of the FOIA is to prevent public business from being conducted outside of public view," said Jay Bender, a longtime press attorney. "The use of private text or email to conduct public business appears to be an attempt to evade the disclosure requirements of the law.

"Fortunately the General Assembly defined public records in the law to include electronic communications related to public business even if a private account was used."

Private accounts, public emails

The principle that emails sent as part of government business are inherently public has long been enshrined in law.

In guidance from the state Department of Archives and History, the agency that sets rules for state records retention, the authors cite a 1993 federal ruling that declared emails created by the Reagan administration are public records and subject to the same retention policies as other correspondences.

And the state's Freedom of Information Act, which asserts "that it is vital in a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner," uses a broad definition for public records that includes any materials "prepared, owned, used, in the possession of, or retained by a public body," regardless of form.

All of this is meant to keep the business of government out in the public so people can scrutinize how their tax dollars are spent.

Still, a number of top officials have been caught using alternate accounts, potentially shielding correspondences from public disclosure.

Perhaps the best known is Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state, which garnered so much attention during the 2016 presidential election that it spawned the sardonic "but what about her emails?" retort.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, too, had an email flap. In 2017, The Post and Courier found the state's top lawyer used a private account to coordinate with Richard Quinn, his embattled political adviser, as he sought to end special prosecutor David Pascoe's involvement in the probe of Quinn and his son, former state Rep. Rick Quinn.

Now top officials at John de la Howe, including Keown and Wall, have joined the growing list of South Carolina officials caught using alternate email accounts for public business.

Taylor Smith, attorney for the South Carolina Press Association, said he fears this practice is growing "increasingly prevalent."

"Whether it's through the increasing likelihood that any written communication with peers occur via text or bad legal advice that this is some way to avoid production through the state’s open records, the result will be less governmental transparency,” Smith said.

Part of the problem is that IT employees and others who ultimately scour servers for emails responsive to any particular request might not know or have access to emails from non-agency accounts. Instead, whoever has the private account would ultimately have to provide them and would face little recourse should they choose to hide embarrassing messages.

"SCFOIA has applied traditionally to the records a public body has in their possession, physically or digitally, but the law’s definition of public record also includes those things ‘prepared’ or ‘used’ by public officials. If text is being used to conduct public business, it will necessarily be harder for even the public body clerk to understand what they have in response to a request, much less what the requester knows might even exist in response to their request," Smith said.

At the same time, there's no law against using personal email addresses for agency business, says Patrick McCawley, supervisor of record services at the state Department of Archives and History. He added, "We do recommend as part of a good records management training that agency employees use only the agency supported email system to send and receive emails relating to agency business."

"However, the use of a secondary email address does not change the content and legal definition of a public record as defined in the SC Code of Law, Section 30-4-20(c): 'Public records includes all books, papers, maps, photographs, cards, tapes, recordings, or other documentary materials regardless of physical form or characteristics prepared, owned, used, in the possession of, or retained by a public body,'" McCawley said. "If the email is sent or received by member of a public agency and the contents of the email message reference public business, the message would be considered a public record by our agency regardless of its method of delivery."

Keown and Wall did not respond to questions about how John de la Howe was maintaining records from these alternate email addresses.

Reporting to the state

In September 2020, Keown was copied on an email from JDLH attorney Chris Johnson to Sylvester Coleman, the school's director of business and finance, about trustees voting to give Wall authority to negotiate a contract extension with Student-Centered Education Consulting Group while she served as interim president, then joining the firm immediately after leaving the school.

The Post and Courier first reported on this arrangement in April 2021, which might violate state ethics law since Wall didn't take a yearlong cooling-off period before starting at the firm.

A few days later, Keown replied to Coleman from his official email: "Since the email came, I have talked to our board about it. They explained to me that our former president was not responsible for procuring the contract in question and that it, along with the work she was to perform, had been approved specifically by the board. What happened instead was that you took only partial information to our attorney and one or more outside agencies, causing our attorney to spend needless time researching an issue about which he did not have all the facts, and giving outside agencies the impression that we are making some kind of end run around the ethics laws."

Coleman responded, telling Keown that's not what it says in the minutes.

"The board minutes need to be updated to reflect this because in the last minutes posted referencing contracting with Student Center it clearly states that they gave the president the authority to negotiate the contract," he said.

Coleman also told Keown he only checked with the attorney because the South Carolina Comptroller General's office told him "they could not make the determination (for payment) and stated that I needed outside legal determination."

The following day, Gerald Moore with Student-Centered Education Consulting Group sent an email with the subject line "Sylvester’s response" to Keown's Clemson account and Wall.

"He thinks he has got you and he is baiting you to change the board minutes," he wrote. "This is the handiwork of Peggy who sits around and searches regulations trying to find some way to mess things up. We have had problems like this before. They apparently do not have enough to do."

Keown replied: "I need help in a RIF of that department and bringing in the state accounting department. What's our next step in this? What should I be doing to get this moving sooner than later? What can you all do to help? I feel betrayed in everything we are doing here from that group."

Wall then gave Keown the name of someone with the state Department of Administration, saying the person "is great and can guide you."

A reduction-in-force, or RIF, is the state's preferred language for a layoff. Department of Administration provides four possible reasons for a RIF: reorganization, work shortage, loss of funding and outsourcing or privatization.

Silencing whistleblowers is not on the list.

State law actually forbids agencies from firing employees who report potential wrongdoing. Per Section 8-27-20(A): "No public body may dismiss, suspend from employment, demote, or decrease the compensation of an employee of a public body because the employee files a report with an appropriate authority of wrongdoing."

It's not clear how far this plan got. Keown did receive an email from the state with a RIF plan, but that attachment was not released to the Index-Journal and the message lacked any context about the proposed layoff. What is clear is that Coleman still works for JDLH some 18 months later, and while procurement specialist Peggy Medlock retired, her position was eventually filled.

This wasn't the only time Coleman came up in conversations between Keown and Moore. In two different exchanges, both before the report to the state, Moore suggested bypassing the agency's finance chief. He proposed getting a second person who could sign off on procurements and using funds directly from the foundation that "the state doesn't control and Sylvester can't complicate." Keown and Moore also retooled the organizational chart of the school, moving Principal Greg Thompson to be second-in-command while Coleman was relegated to No. 3.

Responding to an emailed request for comment, Coleman wrote: "It is a sad day if state employees and/or consultants were devising a way to go around me and the Business Department to circumvent allocating funds (from) the foundation. In addition, suggesting a RIF to the Business Department would be difficult to adhere to the 'separation of duties' that the state of South Carolina requires for financial transactions."

He deferred to his attorney for any additional comment.

In a separate email to Keown, Moore proposed consulting on a number of small projects to keep costs down and perhaps get around purchasing thresholds.

"I will not allow those people to win," he wrote. "I will work for free if necessary to make this happen and make this school successful. All you have to do is ask. THEY WILL NOT WIN and destroy this effort. We have come too far and, surely they realize, failure will result in their unemployment. That is the only option and there is no in between. I would sure get on your team and make it happen and not cut my nose off to spite my face. I have said this to them several times, but they don’t get the message."

Keown and Moore did not respond to questions about these exchanges.

Whistleblowers get little protection

Longtime anti-corruption activist John Crangle panned South Carolina's whistleblower law for public employees.

"It's basically worthless," he said.

He said agencies that fire employees for reporting violations pay too little in the case of successful cases. Damages can't exceed $15,000. Beyond that, all a litigant can receive is lost pay and potentially reinstatement.

"The recovery the whistleblower gets under the law is almost nothing," Crangle said.

And attorney fee awards are capped at $10,000 for a trial and $5,000 for appeals, which Crangle says is too little for lawyers to take on whistleblower cases without other actionable claims.

Should an employer want to get around the letter of the law, they need only wait one year and one day before expelling whoever blew the whistle without possible repercussions.

"What we have is a fake whistleblower law in South Carolina," Crangle said.

To understand how it got that way, Crangle says we need to turn the clock back more than 30 years to Oct. 2, 1989.

That day, Helen McGill was fired from her job as hazardous waste manager at the University of South Carolina. It was just one day before she would have received full-time employment status.

The Columbia-based institution claimed "gross negligence and insubordination," but McGill thought it had to do with the reports she filed about violations of state Department of Health and Environmental Control regulations. She sued under the relatively new whistleblower law, enacted in 1988, and a jury agreed with her, awarding McGill $350,000, plus $86,000 in legal costs and attorney's fees.

After the state Supreme Court upheld the verdict in 1992, her attorney, Lewis Cromer, told media: "It tells them that no longer can they kill the messengers simply because they don't like the message."

Crangle said that verdict led agency heads to lobby lawmakers to defang the law — which is just what the Legislature did in 1993. That law has remained unchanged since, not even adjusting up potential awards for inflation.

He said the law no longer protects whistleblowers.

'A rattlesnake'

When journalists began asking questions last year, paranoia reigned among Keown and his consultants — especially Moore, who wondered whether there was a "rat" at de la Howe or if the State Ethics Commission had tipped off reporters about Wall joining the consulting firm instead of taking a one-year cooling-off period.

In one email, he wonders whether The Post and Courier was working on behalf of some newly formed ag school in the Charleston area — he doesn't name the school — "to destroy or discredit De la Howe to eliminate the competition." In another missive, Moore concocted a fable about a cabal of newspapers seeking to oust Republican officeholders who'd set their sights on John de la Howe because it became a governor's school under Gov. Henry McMaster.

Distrustful of journalists, Moore told Keown and Wall that reporters "are not your friends."

"You handle the media like a rattlesnake," he said.

Who you know?

In April 2021, The Post and Courier reported on allegations of cronyism at John de la Howe, with many involved with the budding agriculture school having close links to each other, often with a connection to Edgefield.

For instance, when JDLH chairperson Hugh Bland taught agriculture at Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield, his superintendent was Wall and his principal was Greg Thompson. Bland's board hired Wall as interim president and Thompson as principal. Now Bland's son, Mitchell, is a resident adviser at the school. Other notable additions to the staff from Edgefield include Ken Durham and Scott Mims in facilities, who serve as Edgefield mayor and city council member, respectively.

It looks as though Keown, too, landed his job at de la Howe because of who he knew.

That John de la Howe tried to actively recruit Keown is no secret. Wall told the Index-Journal in 2019 that she'd known Keown for years and had tried to convince him to work for the school since 2018.

But these emails show Keown seemed promised a job months before it was created and started his work for John de la Howe while still a Clemson employee.

On March 4, Keown emailed Wall: "I know I am not official yet. But I am (in) a meeting now about the upcoming Education Business Summit meeting in June. I would like to present at this for del a Howe (sic). But, they need a name by March 15th. Could I put your name down and then later we can swap to mine? Or we could co-present? I just can’t give them my name obviously right now. Your thoughts? It could be even us two and Frank?"

There were a few other JDLH-related exchanges in early spring 2019. Then on April 29, 2019, he emailed Wall and two top state ag people to verify a meeting the following day.

"Let’s make this a business casual meeting, no need for coat and tie since we will be looking around the farm," he wrote.

By May 1, Moore wrote to a small group that included Keown: "I went back to the original study’s final report and pulled this out. Our original recommendation was that the education center could be put into operation a year ahead of the school. This could be running (and turning a profit) while the school was being reconstructed. This was our original recommendation."

Keown also started getting regular updates from the consultant.

It wasn't until May 23 that the school posted the director of the education center position and Keown applied Day 1, submitting a cover letter tailored to the post, a three-page resume, a list of six references and answers to a lengthy questionnaire. The job closed May 29, he sent an email to his network of ag teachers on June 6 announcing he was joining John de la Howe and leaving Clemson, and his offer letter from John de la Howe was dated June 13. He started July 2.

If Keown then applied for the job as president, the application isn't in his personnel file. Regardless, he was named one of three finalists and trustees voted him in as president Dec. 6, 2019 — about five months later.

It was a meeting heavy day for the board. At 9:30 a.m., the board had a special called meeting to interview Keown and two other finalists, with an hour slated for each. Then, at 1 p.m., the board had its regular meeting.

The minutes for the two meetings are combined into a single document. An agenda for the special meeting was included to represent what happened at the first meeting, while the document details the regular meeting.

Bland called the regular meeting to order at 1 p.m. and it ended at 2:54 p.m. After hearing a number of updates, the board went behind closed doors to discuss some matter not preserved in the minutes. The minutes show executive session started at 11:32 a.m. — nearly 90 minutes before the regular meeting started — and exited executive session 46 minutes later. After the board returned to regular session, it voted to hire Keown as president.

The minutes also list Keown's report just ahead of executive session even though he was listed earlier on the agenda and had received permission to share his update with the board early because he had a conflict with the meeting.

State law provides that boards can't meet unless they give the public at least 24 hours' notice and they must abide by the agenda given to the public, with some exceptions for extreme circumstances.

Also, there was no mention on either agenda that trustees might vote for president. While most boards indicate on agendas whether action might be taken after closed-door meetings, JDLH's agendas only list "report on executive session." Since action can not be taken behind closed doors, it is unclear what the board would report or if it would cover a vote.

FOIA lays out what a board must do to take action if it's not on the agenda: "After the meeting begins, an item upon which action can be taken only may be added to the agenda by a two-thirds vote of the members present and voting; however, if the item is one upon which final action can be taken at the meeting or if the item is one in which there has not been and will not be an opportunity for public comment with prior public notice given in accordance with this section, it only may be added to the agenda by a two-thirds vote of the members present and voting and upon a finding by the body that an emergency or an exigent circumstance exists if the item is not added to the agenda."

The minutes do not indicate any such votes happened.

Bland and Keown did not respond to requests for comment or clarification about the minutes.

