UNCOVERED: Corruption prosecutions way down. Why?

The court's decision in the Virginia case narrowed the scope of what constitutes corruption under federal laws, "which complicated public corruption cases," said M. Rhett DeHart, acting U.S. Attorney in South Carolina. "As a result, we often charge traditional wire fraud or mail fraud instead in these cases.” That may make the corruption numbers appear lower than they really are, he and other prosecutors said.

Corruption also comes in many forms, added Jim May, who served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for a decade. He left this year to join Greenville’s Wyche firm. He helped lead the case against SCANA, an investigation into the $9 billion collapse of a nuclear reactor project north of Columbia. The case has so far yielded three guilty pleas, but it wasn't technically a government corruption case.

“I worked the better part of four years on SCANA, which I think was a public trust case," he said. "It takes years to get to the bottom of these cases, where you have millions of unique documents and have to unravel what took years in the making.”