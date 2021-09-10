UNCOVERED: Auditors give ag school failing grade

Officials at the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe violated a host of procurement regulations, state auditors determined, raising fresh questions about the boarding school’s progress and leadership.
In a 21-page litany of failures, auditors with the State Fiscal Accountability Authority identified new problems and confirmed earlier findings by The Post and Courier and Greenwood Index-Journal in their Uncovered investigations.
Auditors examined more than $2 million in payments since 2018 at the school in rural McCormick County.
Much of the money involved a push to bring the storied 1,300-acre campus up to par with the state’s two other governor’s schools.
Auditors found evidence that school leaders:
- Circumvented rules requiring competitive bids.
- Steered work to favored businesses.
- Had bidding practices that “increases the risk of collusion.”
- Likely held improper discussions with contractors.
- Failed to follow a corrective plan after the school was cited for an illegal contract.
During a meeting of the authority Sept. 8, top state officials gave the school’s president, Tim Keown, a brief tongue-lashing. “If this were my audit and you came back here again with something like this next year, there will be different people standing here,” Treasurer Curtis M. Loftis Jr. said. “Make no mistake, this is unacceptable.”
Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom said he was surprised that school officials failed to give auditors basic documents, which he called a “violation of state law and regulations,” and added: “Going forward, I propose we look very carefully over the new president’s shoulder, as a partner with him, to get the situation at John de la Howe corrected.”
Earlier this year, Keown defended the school’s financial practices to The Post and Courier and The Index-Journal.
But in a statement Sept. 8, Keown said “we accept the audit findings.”
Instead of hiring staff, his statement said, “we should have hired a general contractor for the renovations, and we will from here on out on future projects.”
The audit comes on the heels of another critical report by the state inspector general that concluded officials violated state purchasing laws and needed ethics training.
Both examinations followed a Post and Courier Uncovered investigation in April that revealed numerous cases of questionable spending, especially payments to contractors from Edgefield.
Follow-up investigations by The Index-Journal, an Uncovered partner, exposed how school leaders with Edgefield ties funneled hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to their contractors of choice.
Spending records also revealed that school officials broke up jobs into smaller ones, sidestepping state rules that require competitive bids.
In their new report, state auditors confirmed that more than $1.5 million in taxpayer-funded work violated rules for competitive bidding and that school officials steered “business to favored vendors.”
School officials also flouted rules designed to prevent bid rigging, with vendors sending bids to facility managers instead of procurement officials. Auditors recommended improvements to “ensure the integrity of the bid process.”
These and other faults highlight the school’s rocky effort to reinvent itself.
With roots stretching back to 1797, the school was used as an orphanage and later as a haven for troubled youths. In 2018, the school’s board shifted its focus toward making it the state’s third and newest governor’s school, joining the highly touted Arts and Humanities in Greenville and Math and Science in Hartsville.
Led first by interim President Sharon Wall of Edgefield, the school hired Ken Durham as director of facilities. Durham is mayor of Edgefield. It also hired Scott Mims as Durham’s deputy. Mims serves on Edgefield City Council.
One troubling practice in the audit described how school officials gave different details about projects to different bidders, then gave other vendors modified specifications after seeing initial cost estimates.
For instance, the school sought bids for sidewalk demolition and paving. A Georgetown contractor offered a $79,919 quote to remove 12,610 square feet of concrete and install 7,910 feet of sidewalk. The final work, which totaled $70,000 between two contracts, was less than a quarter of that size.
The winning bidder was a company run by Mims’ business partner.
During the authority’s meeting Wednesday, Eckstrom described the bidding discrepancies as “serious violations” that were “suspicious” and “questionable.” One example: a bid that was dated before a bid request. Another: The school sent instructions to a contractor to begin work before the date of the winning bid.
“I think you and your business office really need to double down on sound business practices because what the auditors found were not sound business practices,” Eckstrom said.
Auditors also said Wall, the previous head of the school, negotiated a $224,394 consulting contract during her tenure that state officials deemed illegal.
The report didn’t name the company, but the details match those of Student Centered Education Consulting Group.
When Wall left the school in 2020, she immediately joined the company, earning a $1,500 per day consulting fee. She did so despite a state ethics law requiring a one-year cooling-off period.
Wall did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Keown told the board, which also includes Gov. Henry McMaster, that his staff is already making changes suggested in the report.
