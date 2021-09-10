UNCOVERED: Auditors give ag school failing grade

Spending records also revealed that school officials broke up jobs into smaller ones, sidestepping state rules that require competitive bids.

In their new report, state auditors confirmed that more than $1.5 million in taxpayer-funded work violated rules for competitive bidding and that school officials steered “business to favored vendors.”

School officials also flouted rules designed to prevent bid rigging, with vendors sending bids to facility managers instead of procurement officials. Auditors recommended improvements to “ensure the integrity of the bid process.”

These and other faults highlight the school’s rocky effort to reinvent itself.

With roots stretching back to 1797, the school was used as an orphanage and later as a haven for troubled youths. In 2018, the school’s board shifted its focus toward making it the state’s third and newest governor’s school, joining the highly touted Arts and Humanities in Greenville and Math and Science in Hartsville.

Led first by interim President Sharon Wall of Edgefield, the school hired Ken Durham as director of facilities. Durham is mayor of Edgefield. It also hired Scott Mims as Durham’s deputy. Mims serves on Edgefield City Council.