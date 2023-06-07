CHARLESTON – The Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine is included in both the research and primary care rankings in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 rankings of the Best Graduate Schools.

MUSC COM ranks No. 56 for research and No. 58 for primary care on the USNWR list. The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research and students.

Lisa Saladin, PT, Ph.D., executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, said, “MUSC is honored to be recognized for its commitment to providing world-class academic education through innovative curriculum and quality clinical training via award-winning faculty who are dedicated to excellence.”

Terrence E. Steyer, M.D., COM dean and vice president for medical affairs, stressed the importance of being recognized in the areas of primary care and research. “Our research funding has consistently risen in recent years, a strong indicator of the quality and significance of the research being conducted at MUSC. Our focus on supporting excellence in primary care is reflective of our commitment to meeting the needs of all citizens of South Carolina.”

Steyer reports that 90% of medical students at MUSC participate in research with a faculty member, ensuring that students explore the many opportunities involved in advancing medical science. About a third of MUSC medical school graduates go into primary care, an increasing area of need that includes internal medicine, family medicine and pediatrics.