U.S. Ed secretary to visit S.C. State

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will travel to Orangeburg with U.S. Majority Whip James E. Clyburn to meet with historically black college and university leaders from across the state.

Cardona and Clyburn also will speak with students from South Carolina State University about pandemic recovery and how they’ve been supported by their university and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Under the American Rescue Plan, HBCUs in South Carolina have received more than $112 million in funding, according to a release from S.C. State. Last month, S.C. State and Clinton College were awarded an additional $5 million through ARP.

The Biden-Harris administration says in 2021 alone, it delivered a $5.8 billion investment to HBCUs.

Cardona has two decades of experience. He began his career as an elementary teacher and then served as a school principal.

In 2012, he won the 2012 National Distinguished Principal Award for the State of Connecticut and the Outstanding Administrator Award from UCONN's NEAG School of Education.

He served in other positions before being appointed Commissioner of Education in Connecticut in August 2019.